Safer Faridabad program Organized at Omaxe World Street by Faridabad Police

The Safer Faridabad initiative, part of the “Chuppi Todo, Khul Kar Jiyo” campaign by the Faridabad Police, organized an awareness event at Omaxe World Street on 24 Meter Road, Faridabad. The program was attended by SHO Poonam Huda from BPTP police station, Traffic Inspector Satish Kumar, ASI Jeetendra Singh and SI Veerendra Balhara.

This initiative focused on educating the public about important issues such as de-addiction, safe driving, reckless driving hazards, women’s safety, cybercrime, and more.