Safer Faridabad program Organized at Omaxe World Street by Faridabad Police

The Safer Faridabad initiative, part of the “Chuppi Todo, Khul Kar Jiyo” campaign by the Faridabad Police, organized an awareness event at Omaxe World Street on 24 Meter Road, Faridabad. The program was attended by SHO Poonam Huda from BPTP police station, Traffic Inspector Satish Kumar, ASI Jeetendra Singh and SI Veerendra Balhara.
This initiative focused on educating the public about important issues such as de-addiction, safe driving, reckless driving hazards, women’s safety, cybercrime, and more.
The event, titled Police ki Pathshala at World Street, marked a significant step toward raising awareness about these concerns, including women’s safety, road safety, and de-addiction. “It is our responsibility to safeguard society from these issues, as we are shaping the future for the next generation. I urge victims to speak up and raise their voices against wrongdoing. We are deeply thankful to the dedicated Faridabad police team for their cooperation and support in making this event a success. Together, we can build a safer and more conscious community, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration in spreading this vital message,” said Jatin Goel, Executive Director of Omaxe Group.