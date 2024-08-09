Saluting Valor Through Flavor’: The Fern Hotels and Resorts Announces ‘Regimental Zaika’ Food Festival

Mumbai, August 09, 2024: This August, The Fern Hotels and Resorts proudly presents ‘Regimental Zaika’, a unique food festival celebrating India’s rich culinary heritage inspired by the authentic dishes of various regiments and battalions of the Indian Army. Scheduled from August 10 to August 18, 2024, across 25 select Fern properties, this festival coincides with India’s Independence Day and pays homage to the valour and diversity of the armed forces.

India’s military regiments are renowned not only for their bravery but also for their distinct culinary traditions, which vary across regions and communities. ‘Regimental Zaika’ aims to bring these flavors to connoisseurs of food, offering a remarkable journey through the diverse tastes and stories behind each dish. Each dish has been carefully curated to reflect the authenticity and tradition of its origin, promising a culinary experience unlike any other.

Guests can indulge in a wide variety of dishes, from robust North Indian delicacies such as Kashmiri Dum Aloo and Chana Amritsari to aromatic South Indian specialties ranging from Kanyakumari Fish Curry to Pazham Pradhaman. From hearty Northeastern delights such as Mati Mahor to Assamese Meat Curry and flavourful dishes like Mutton Pandhara Rassa and Gatta Pulao from Western India, each menu item has been meticulously crafted to capture the essence of the culinary traditions of each regiment. Whether you are a food enthusiast, a history buff, or someone looking to celebrate India’s Independence Day in a unique way, ‘Regimental Zaika’ promises something for everyone.

“We are thrilled to host ‘Regimental Zaika’ and honour the brave men and women of our armed forces through their culinary legacy. This festival is not only about savouring delicious food but also about celebrating the spirit of unity and diversity that defines our nation. This festival is a way for us to highlight the remarkable culinary prowess within the Indian Army while offering our guests an authentic taste of these distinctive regional flavors” shares Chef Ritesh Sen, General Manager – Food & Beverage, The Fern Hotels & Resorts.

Regimental Zaika aims to create awareness and appreciation for the lesser-known but deeply cherished aspects of military life, particularly the diverse regional cuisines that unite soldiers from all corners of the country. It promises an unforgettable culinary journey through India’s military kitchens, offering guests a chance to experience the flavors that have nourished and inspired our brave soldiers for generations.

Scheduled to take place from August 10- August 18, 2024, the ‘Regimental Zaika’ Food Festival will offer a dynamic culinary journey, celebrating the diverse and rich flavors that characterize the cuisine of India’s military kitchens. Kindly refer to the list of participating hotels & restaurants: