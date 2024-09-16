Sampark Bharti emphasises on social development programmes at Sanatani Professionals Conclave held at Sonipat

Sampark Bharti, a global organization uniting the Sanatani Professional Diaspora from over 50 countries, successfully hosted the second Sanatani Professionals Conclave (SPC) Haryana 2024 at Hotel SK Park Blue, Sonipat. The conclave underscored Sampark Bharti’s unwavering commitment to social upliftment, community empowerment, and nurturing leadership among the next generation of Sanatanis, with a focus on fostering economic growth through MSMEs and startups.

With the theme “MSME / Startup,” the conclave highlighted the enormous potential of Sonipat as an emerging hub for small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurial ventures. Leaders from various industries, entrepreneurs, and professionals gathered to discuss opportunities, challenges, and actionable strategies that would not only boost local economies but also contribute to national progress.

A significant highlight of the event was the launch of the Bharat Knowledge Centre (BKC) in Sonipat—an ambitious initiative by Sampark Bharti. The BKC aims to empower the community with access to career development, entrepreneurial support, and social welfare programmes. By offering valuable resources, mentorship, and industry insights, the Bharat Knowledge Centre will be instrumental in helping aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals chart a course toward success. This centre embodies Sampark Bharti’s core mission of fostering meaningful, long-lasting change in society by empowering individuals.

The event saw the participation of esteemed dignitaries, including Chief Guest Prof. (Dr.) Archana Mishra, whose address inspired the audience. His Holiness Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni, a respected social reformer, and Mahant Balaknath Yogi were alsopresent as guests of honour. Their presence and perspectives enriched the discussions, reinforcing Sampark Bharti’s dedication to community-driven professional growth.

Key sessions such as “Sanatani Chamber of Commerce: Driving National Growth with Business Initiatives” and “Bharat Knowledge Centre: Strategic Role in Building India’s Future” emphasized Sampark Bharti’s nationalist approach to economic development. These sessions illustrated the organization’s focus on driving innovation, nurturing talent, and building a robust future for the nation through the collective efforts of Sanatani professionals.

Dr. Col. Tej Tikoo, a founding member of Sampark Bharti, articulated the organization’s vision, stating, “Sampark Bharti draws upon our rich Sanatani values to support our youth and contribute to the overall growth of our nation. By nurturing talent and entrepreneurial spirit, we can enact real social change. The Bharat Knowledge Centre is a key initiative to offer resources that will propel young professionals forward, helping them succeed while contributing to India’s prosperity.”

At its core, the conclave was a powerful demonstration of Sampark Bharti’s dedication to social change through collaborative efforts. By facilitating partnerships between voluntary and charitable organizations, the conclave amplified the need for community-driven development and laid the groundwork for continued success in future initiatives. Thought leaders from various sectors came together to explore how the Sanatani community can actively contribute to nation-building while ensuring social equity and professional growth.

Following the success of previous conclaves in Gurugram and Sonipat, Sampark Bharti will continue its SPC Haryana initiative with upcoming conferences in Rohtak, Hisar, Ambala, and Kurukshetra. These events will further strengthen Sampark Bharti’s mission to build a robust, collaborative network of Sanatani professionals dedicated to uplifting society and driving national growth.

This conclave is yet another testament to Sampark Bharti’s impactful role in shaping a prosperous future for India through concerted, community-driven efforts.