Sampark Bharti prioritises economic growth at Sanatani Professional Conclave in Hissar

Sampark Bharti, a global organization uniting the Sanatani Professional Diaspora across 50-plus countries, successfully concluded the fourth conference under the Sanatani Professionals Conclave (SPC) Haryana 2024. Held at Hotel Midtown Grand, Hissar, the event highlighted Sampark Bharti’s commitment to social upliftment, community empowerment, and leadership development among Sanatanis, mainly focusing on economic growth through manufacturing and export.

The theme of the event, “Manufacturing & Export,” showcased the potential of Hissar as a growing epicentre for manufacturing and international trade. The region’s strategic location, evolving infrastructure, and skilled workforce position it as a prime destination for businesses looking to expand into global markets. The conclave convened leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from diverse industries to explore opportunities and avert challenges in the manufacturing and export sectors. Discussions encompassed strategies for leveraging Hissar’s strengths to foster economic growth through international trade partnerships.

Distinguished dignitaries graced the occasion, including Prof BR Kamboj, VC, Chaudhry Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University; Prof Dilbag Beniwal, Dean Engineering and Technology Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa; Pawan Chaudhary, Advisor to Chief Minister Haryana; Bhupendra Singh Rinwa, Chief Environmental Engineer at Haryana State Pollution Control Board; Dr Surabhi Sapra, Director, Sapra Hospitals; Rakesh Beniwal, Managing Director, JDD Group, Bhiwani and Anita Kundu Motivational speaker & Everester. These esteemed figures enriched the conclave’s discourse on community-driven professional advancement.

One of the major highlights of the conclave was the launch of the Bharat Knowledge Centre (BKC) in Hissar. This initiative, spearheaded by Sampark Bharti, seeks to empower the community through access to career development resources, entrepreneurial support, and social welfare programs. By offering mentorship, industry insights, and vital resources, the BKC is set to play a pivotal role in nurturing aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals fostering a self-sustaining ecosystem that supports innovation and growth.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Dr. Col. Tej Tikoo, a founding member of Sampark Bharti, said, “The Sanatani Professionals Conclave in Hissar marks an important step toward integrating our community’s economic potential with the national growth agenda. By focusing on manufacturing and export, we are harnessing the collective power of Sanatani professionals to drive India’s global competitiveness. Moreover, the Bharat Knowledge Centre is a testament to our belief that community-driven efforts can create lasting and impactful change.”

The conclave also featured key sessions such as “Sanatani Chamber of Commerce and Bharat Fund: Driving National Growth with Nationalist Business Initiatives”, “Sanatan Synergy: A Global Platform for Professionals and Business Leaders”, and “Bharat Knowledge Centre: Strategic Role in Building India’s Future”. These sessions reflected Sampark Bharti’s focus on leveraging innovation and collaboration to build a prosperous future for the nation.

In addition to its business-centric agenda, the event facilitated meaningful collaborations between voluntary and charitable organizations, underscoring the vital role of community-driven development. Thought leaders across sectors offered actionable strategies for achieving social equity while contributing to India’s economic and cultural progress.

Following the success of previous conclaves in Gurugram, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, and now Hissar, Sampark Bharti will continue its SPC Haryana initiative with an upcoming conference in Ambala. These events aim to strengthen the organization’s mission of building a powerful and collaborative network of Sanatani professionals dedicated to societal upliftment and national advancement.

The conference once again demonstrated Sampark Bharti’s role as a catalyst for positive change, blending tradition, innovation, and leadership to drive a prosperous future for India.