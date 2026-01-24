Samriddhi Yatra: CM Nitish Kumar launches, inaugurates projects worth Rs 152cr in Vaishali

Patna, Jan 24: As part of his Samriddhi Yatra, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Vaishali district on Saturday, where he laid the foundation stone for 25 development schemes worth Rs 54 crore and inaugurated 103 schemes worth Rs 98 crore.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Minister Lakhendra Kumar Roshan, JD-U state president and MLA Umesh Singh Kushwaha, MLAs Awadhesh Singh, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Siddharth Patel and Mahendra Ram, along with senior state government officials and other dignitaries.

During his visit, Nitish Kumar inspected the emergency ward of the Government Medical College in Mahua and visited stalls showcasing local start-ups, innovations and various departmental initiatives.

He also reviewed the desilting work of the Via River and observed an exhibition highlighting schemes announced under the Samriddhi Yatra.

The Chief Minister later distributed cheques to beneficiaries of various development and welfare schemes.

Addressing the public gathering, Nitish Kumar highlighted the achievements of his nearly 20-year tenure and contrasted the current situation with the period prior to 2005.

Referring to the previous RJD-led governments, he said that Bihar lacked roads and basic infrastructure and that people were afraid to step out of their homes after sunset.

The Chief Minister also held a review meeting with district officials, directing them to conduct regular inspections of ongoing projects, accelerate execution, and ensure time-bound completion with quality and transparency.

Nitish Kumar began the Samriddhi Yatra on January 16 from West Champaran, covering East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Saran, Siwan and Muzaffarpur before reaching Vaishali.

During the tour, projects worth several thousand crore rupees have been inaugurated and launched across districts.

The first phase of the Samriddhi Yatra concluded in Vaishali on Saturday.

The second phase will commence from January 27, during which the Chief Minister will visit Darbhanga, Madhubani and other districts.

–IANS