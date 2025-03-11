Samsung India Releases ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ Documentary

GURUGRAM, India, 11th March 2025: Samsung India, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has unveiled the “Solve for Tomorrow” documentary, which captures the inspiring journeys of the young innovators from across India in shaping ideas to solve some of the pressing problems of society.

The documentary highlights the creativity, ingenuity, and resilience of the winning teams – Eco Tech Innovator and METAL and their innovative yet distinct approaches to tackle one of the most pressing social issues of India – arsenic contamination of water. The documentary will be telecast on JioHotstar, celebrating India’s National Science Day.

Samsung “Solve for Tomorrow” is a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) based competition designed to create an innovation ecosystem in the country and foster problem solving skills of young minds. No matter where the participants come from, Samsung’s flagship CSR initiative has made it a mission to nurture their creativity and vision to resolve challenges that their communities face.

The third edition of this programme feature participants from remote regions of India, underlining the reach of this initiative. Sayed Safrahan Ullah Khabir of Team Eco-Tech belongs to Golaghat in Assam, while the three members of Team Metal originate from Bihar.

From an idea to Impact: The Power of Mentorship & Opportunities

For young innovators, a ground-breaking idea is just the beginning. The right mentorship and exposure are what transform that idea into a sustainable solution. This 40-minute documentary vividly portrays the lives of the innovators and their challenges as they solve real-world problems that affect their communities. Samsung Solve for Tomorrow helped the participants with support, guidance, resources and funding to refine their innovations and take them to the next level.

“There are always two ways of looking at life and problems: one is to simply sit and complain about it, and the other is to think and visualize a solution that can change lives for good,” said Sayed Safrahan Ullah Khabir, from Team Eco Tech Innovator (School Track). “Someone had to solve the problem of arsenic contamination that has plagued my state, Assam, for generations—this was the thought that started my innovation journey. Initially, my family was not very convinced, but over time, they began to believe in my vision.” For Arpit Kumar from Team METAL (Youth Track), innovation is not just about high-tech start-ups. “Innovation is a unique idea that can be a solution for a real-world problem of a community and for the country. It is not always about sophisticated technology — sometimes, the biggest challenges need simple yet effective solutions,” he said. His teammate, Abhijit Kumar further emphasized that innovation knows no boundaries. “It does not matter where you come from; you can be an innovator from a town, city, or a village. If you give 110% effort to your idea, you can make an impact. In my state of Bihar there is someone affected by arsenic contamination in water in every 20 kms and as a result constantly dealing with chronic and terminal illnesses. Our work aims to change that.”

This documentary followed these innovators back to their roots, their villages, cities and towns where they first came up with their ideas.

Arsenic Water Treatment Solutions: Revolutionizing Water Access

The documentary highlights the intrinsic idea of both the teams – Eco Tech Innovator and METAL – and how they implemented their respective solutions through comprehensive graphic explainers.

Team Eco Tech Innovator, hailing from Golaghat, Assam, developed a non-electric, affordable filter designed to remove arsenic from water and convert it into a valuable bioproduct. The filter uses a multi-layer filtration system with fluoride and arsenic elimination, pH balancing, and essential mineral infusion, ensuring safe drinking water. The solution provides communities with access to clean water while creating economic value by transforming contaminants into useful byproducts.

Team METAL, based in Udupi, Karnataka and Patna, Bihar, designed a three-stage filtration structure that efficiently removes arsenic from groundwater. The process begins with basic pre-filtration, followed by a multi-zone purification system, and ends with post-filtration using a semi-permeable cloth membrane. Their technology ensures the delivery of clean, safe drinking water to underserved communities.

Transforming Lives with Innovation

The “Solve for Tomorrow” programme, Samsung’s flagship CSR initiative has brought together over 6000 participants from across India. At every stage, the participants competed with the support and guidance provided by Samsung and FITT, IIT Delhi to reach the Finale stage, where 10 finalists pitched their ideas, and two teams were declared winners. Eco Tech Innovator and METAL, are awarded INR 25 lakh and INR 50 lakh respectively to support the further development of their solutions, including prototype enhancement and incubation at IIT-Delhi.

A National Movement

“Solve for Tomorrow”, is a national education and innovation competition for the next generation. Launched in 2022 in India, the programme has become a national movement in the country witnessing participation from schools and colleges. The participants of the programme are no longer restricted to just cities and metros, but are hailing from tier 2, tier 3 cities and the farthest remotest areas of India.

Background of the Winning Teams

Safrahan, a high-school student is the individual behind Team Eco Tech Innovator. Hailing from Golaghat, Assam, he has been focusing on developing a low-cost and sustainable water purification solution for over two years and got his recognition with Samsung Solve for Tomorrow. He is currently raising awareness about the pressing problem of arsenic-led water contamination in the rural communities of Assam.

Team METAL, comprising of Arpit Kumar and Shambhavi Sinha, undergraduate students from Udupi, Karnataka and Abhijeet Kumar from Patna, Bihar, have been working together for the past six years, dating back to their school days. Their collaboration has led to the development of a breakthrough arsenic removal technology, with the potential to significantly affect water safety and sustainability. At present, they are incubated at Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer at IIT Delhi.