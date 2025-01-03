Samuthra Infrastructure Launches 10-State Initiative with Dollar10 Billion Investment, Promises 2 Lakh Jobs

Jan 03, 2025, Chennai, India

Samuthra Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s largest land aggregators, proudly announces its strategic foray into the industrial and business park sector. This transformative initiative aims to redefine India’s manufacturing ecosystem with developments spanning more than 10 states, over $10 billion in expected investments, and an estimated creation of over 2 lakh jobs.

Samuthra Infrastructure Announces 10-State Industrial and Business Park Initiative with Massive $10 BN Investment

With an impeccable track record in land aggregation, Samuthra Infrastructure has enabled numerous large-scale projects across the nation. The company’s entry into the industrial and business park domain represents a landmark expansion of its portfolio, promising world-class infrastructure to accelerate growth in India’s manufacturing sector.

“Our decision to enter the industrial and business park sector aligns with our long-term vision of fostering industrial growth and creating sustainable development opportunities,” said Dr. Subash Sukumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Samuthra Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. “We are committed to leveraging our expertise in land aggregation to develop state-of-the-art industrial parks that will attract global investments and support the growth of domestic enterprises.”

The company’s ambitious plans include establishing industrial and business parks in over 10 states across the country. The first phase will begin in Tamil Nadu, where industrial parks are being planned near the Chennai-Bangalore highway areas and Chennai port, ensuring seamless logistical connectivity. Additionally, Samuthra plans to develop business parks in Tier-II cities across the state, promoting decentralized development and balanced economic growth.

These parks will provide unparalleled connectivity, robust infrastructure, and a suite of amenities catering to industries such as automotive, electronics, textiles, and information technology. By integrating with ports, airports, and national highways, the parks will offer exceptional logistical efficiency, bolstering India’s competitive edge in the global market.

Samuthra’s initiative is expected to generate over 2 lakh job opportunities and attract over $10 billion in potential investments. These figures underscore the transformative impact this project will have on India’s manufacturing sector and economy. However, the $10 billion investment is an expected projection based on market trends and industry interest.

Sustainability and Innovation at the Core

In addition to fostering industrial growth, Samuthra Infrastructure is committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Green building practices and renewable energy solutions will be incorporated into the development of its industrial and business parks, aligning with global best practices and contributing to India’s sustainability goals.

Industry Leaders Hail the Initiative

Industry experts have lauded this development as a game-changer for the manufacturing sector. A source close to the initiative remarked, “Samuthra Infrastructure’s entry into the industrial and business park sector is a significant milestone. Their expertise in land aggregation and commitment to quality infrastructure will create a ripple effect, attracting investments and driving the overall growth of the sector.”

The announcement comes as the Indian government actively promotes the ‘Make in India’ initiative, aimed at transforming India into a global manufacturing hub. Samuthra Infrastructure’s bold venture aligns with and supports this national agenda, further enhancing India’s competitiveness on the global stage.

As Samuthra Infrastructure embarks on this exciting new chapter, the company remains steadfast in its core values of innovation, excellence, and community development. By creating high-quality industrial and business parks, Samuthra Infrastructure is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India’s manufacturing landscape and driving economic growth across the nation.