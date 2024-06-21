Staying fit and healthy is not merely an option but a necessity for actors. Ahead of the ‘International Day of Yoga’, actress Sangita Ghosh, who recently returned with Saajha Sindoor on Sun Neo, shared insights into her yoga routine. She discussed how yoga has enhanced her performance and emphasized the importance of everyone practicing this ancient remedy.

Revealing how Yoga has helped her, Sangita shared, “Yoga is incredibly important for someone with a hectic schedule like mine. Shooting for 12+ hours a day can be really exhausting, so staying healthy and fit is crucial. Yoga helps me stay focused and calm, which is essential when I’m on set. It also keeps my body flexible and strong, reducing the risk of being worn out, both physically and mentally, that could disrupt my work. Just a few minutes of yoga each day helps me recharge and maintain my energy levels. It also improves my sleep, so I wake up feeling refreshed and ready for another long day. Yoga supports my mental well-being, helping me manage stress and stay positive. For me, yoga is like a lifeline that keeps me grounded and centered amidst the chaos of a busy acting career.”

“My favorite yoga pose, like Surya Namaskar, is a complete workout for me. It stretches and strengthens my entire body, from head to toe. It’s like a full-body refresh, combining flexibility, strength, and mindfulness in one flow,” she added.

The actress portrays Saroj, an antagonist in Saajha Sindoor. Encouraging people to embrace yoga for a better life, Sangita expressed, “Everyone should practice yoga because it offers so many benefits for both the body and mind. It isn’t about being perfect, but about progress and feeling good inside and out. It’s a practice that adapts to your needs and abilities, making it accessible to everyone. It’s a journey of self-discovery and growth, offering a path to a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.”