Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025: A Cultural Experience Beyond Expectations

RIYADH — The Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh is more than falcons, hunting rifles, and outdoor gear. It is a living classroom where heritage comes alive, parents pass skills to children, and visitors gain practical knowledge on caring for and handling falcons. The exhibition goes beyond falconry to embrace related hobbies and traditions that captivate the heart.

Falconry in Saudi Arabia has never been just about hunting. It embodies care, responsibility, discipline, and respect for the birds, values clearly reflected throughout the event. The “Falconer of the Future” pavilion, for example, transforms the hobby into hands-on learning: visitors discover how to safely handle a falcon, why the hood reduces its stress, and the latest equipment and techniques.

The Shleil Museum adds a digital interactive dimension, introducing visitors to the anatomy of falcons, their life cycle, feather types, hunting gear, and historical significance — all in an accessible and engaging format.

The 2025 exhibition also champions environmental awareness. Wildlife reserve pavilions educate visitors about biodiversity, conservation initiatives, and sustainable resource management, highlighting the importance of protecting natural habitats for future generations. Meanwhile, interactive shooting and falconry activities teach children skills while connecting them to Saudi traditions.

Last year, the exhibition drew hundreds of thousands of visitors and hundreds of exhibitors from dozens of countries. But beyond numbers, its success lies in what attendees take home, transforming visitors into participants, and participants into conscious practitioners.

The exhibition also demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s soft power. It shows how cultural identity can be renewed without freezing it, turning heritage from static displays into living, hands-on experiences.

Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025 proves that heritage thrives when practiced responsibly. It strengthens family ties to cultural traditions, nurtures disciplined enthusiasts, and inspires a society that balances recreation, hobby, and environmental preservation — preserving both tradition and identity for generations to come.