Savita Chhabra and Asha Parekh Honor Shalini Passi with Breakthrough Influencer Award at NDTV Indian of the Year 2024

18th December 2024 Delhi, India Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Limited proudly marked a moment of recognition as its Founder and Board Advisor, Savita Chhabra, was invited as one of the esteemed guests of honour at the prestigious NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 Awards, held on December 6th at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. Her participation highlighted her influence and the institute’s commitment to excellence in the industry.

The event brought together icons from politics, business, sports, entertainment, and beyond, spotlighting their remarkable contributions to shaping the nation’s future. Mrs. Chhabra joined legendary actress Asha Parekh to present the prestigious “Breakthrough Influencer of the Year 2024” award to internet sensation Shalini Passi. This accolade underscores Shalini’s impactful role in fostering innovation and creativity within the industry.

Adding glamour to this star-studded evening, Streax, a leading brand from HRIPL’s portfolio, proudly partnered as the Official Hair Styling Partner. The brand’s team of expert stylists curated elegant and sophisticated looks for all NDTV anchors and hosts, ensuring every guest shone with impeccable hairstyles crafted to perfection, complementing their radiant looks.

The NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 Awards celebrated excellence across a spectrum of fields, honouring distinguished individuals and organizations. The evening was enriched by heartfelt acceptance speeches and memorable performances, reflecting India’s rich cultural tapestry and spirit of unity.