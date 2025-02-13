SBI Foundation Opens Applications for 13th Batch of SBI Youth for India Fellowship

SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank Group, has started registrations for the 13th Batch of the SBI Youth for India Fellowship, inviting young changemakers from India, NRIs, OCIs, and citizens of Nepal & Bhutan to contribute to rural transformation. Please find attached a press release sharing the announcement with the development sector aspirants.

This 13-month fellowship provides a structured platform for graduates and young professionals (ages 21-32) to work alongside rural communities and 13 leading NGOs across India, creating impactful, grassroots change.

The fellowship focuses on 12 key thematic areas, including health, rural livelihoods, food security, environmental protection, education, water, technology, women’s empowerment, self-governance, social entrepreneurship, traditional crafts, and alternate energy.

We would be happy to arrange an interaction with the leadership of SBI Foundation, to discuss the Fellowship’s outlook and impact over the past 12 years. Looking forward to your interest and support in spreading the word.