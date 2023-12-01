SBI wins prestigious “Marketing Maestro” award at the HOMETHON Property Expo

Mumbai, December 1, 2023: The State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, bags “HOMETHON Marketing Maestro at the HOMETHON Property Expo, a three-day extravaganza that happened in Mumbai.

Mr. Atul Save, Minister of Housing, Maharashtra inaugurated the event in the presence of Mr. Sandeep Runwal President NAREDCO, and Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani. The SBI stall at the event received a grand opening by Mr. Atul Save, celebrity couple – Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Mrs. Usha Gautam, CGM, SBI, Mr. G S Rana, CGM, SBI, and other officials of the bank. The stall was also graced by Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, Dy. Chief Minister, Maharashtra.

Under the ‘SBI Festive Delight’ campaign, the bank at the expo facilitated instant home loan approvals at concessional rates, further solidifying its commitment to providing financial solutions tailored to the needs of its customers. The bank remains dedicated to playing a pivotal role in fulfilling the dreams of aspiring homeowners across the nation.