Schbang and BGMI collaborate with Bengaluru Traffic Police to improve road safety for safer commutes

Mumbai, 22 August, 2024: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is India’s most popular multiplayer battle royale game developed by KRAFTON, where players are dropped onto an island and must fight to be the last one standing. Players can choose to play solo, in duos, or in squads of four, across the various modes and maps available in-game. It has become so popular within the audience, that BGMI includes gameplay reminders that prompt players to practice safety skills and take regular breaks, to encourage responsible gaming habits.

Tapping into the culture of this audience, they also noticed that a lot of this same audience also prefers searching for their thrills off-screen, and on the road, leading to quite a few casualties owing to their daring actions. The risk-taking should be restricted to your in-game activities only, and to address this, the BGMI x Schbang team, decided to tackle this conversation in an innovative way using in-game and on-ground billboards, and social media conversations.

The Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru Traffic Police, MN Anucheth, mentioned that though Bengaluru’s traffic congestion is well-known, accidents due to negligence pose a more critical issue; stating on-road fatality rates in age groups from 18 to 30 year-olds are 50% due to not wearing helmets, and 12–15% due to overspeeding.

In line with this exciting approach to road safety, BGMI has teamed up with the Bengaluru Traffic Police to spread awareness about safe driving practices. Ideated and executed by Schbang and implemented by Sahil Sardana of Monday Ventures, the initiative emphasises the importance of wearing BIS-approved helmets, which are crucial for protecting riders and ensuring a safe ride.

Each billboard draws parallels between game scenarios and traffic safety messages: one emphasises helmet safety by comparing in-game protective gear to real-world helmet use; another contrasts the thrill of speeding in-game with the dangers of real-life overspeeding; and a third underscores that unlike in the game, there are no second chances after serious accidents.

“We’re thrilled to bring in-game moments to real-life by collaborating with Bengaluru City Traffic Police. This was an ideal opportunity to connect with our audience, and make a significant impact off-screen, transforming our iconic Lone Survivor, the Level 3-helmet guy, now a symbol of road safety for all;” says Srinjoy Das, Associate Director, Marketing.

This campaign aims to leverage BGMI’s influence to promote safer driving practices and reduce traffic accidents, by educating and engaging the community in a fun and interactive way, ensuring that every journey is as thrilling and safe as possible.