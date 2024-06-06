Scientology Media Productions Scores Victory at Viddy Awards

Los Angeles, CA, June 06, 2024 — Scientology Media Productions was honored with 14 Viddy Awards, including 7 Platinum, in the 2024 international awards competition honoring video excellence in the digital world.

Scientology Media Productions is a state-of-the-art multimedia communications center located in the heart of Hollywood and home to Scientology Network. Airing 24/7, the station launched in 2018 and has been viewed by millions in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

Now in its sixth season, the network’s original programming continues to be recognized for creative excellence and has been lauded for its diverse, compelling content and exceptional production quality.

The productions in the Broadcast/Cable/Subscription TV and Commercials categories honored are as follows:

Platinum Award WinnersS

· Operation: Do Something About It – Programs | Documentary

· Destination: Scientology, Bogotá – Programs | Cultural

· Voices for Humanity: Marshall Faulk – Programs | Social Responsibility

· Voices for Humanity: Lance Dyer – Programs | Social Responsibility

· Meet a Scientologist: Christopher Hill – Programs | Automotive

· Meet a Scientologist: Marni Atherton – Programs | Food & Beverage

· Meet a Scientologist: Armando Siracusano and Gabriella Comis – Programs | Food & Beverage

Gold Award Winners

· “Decide for Yourself” Scientology ad – Web Commercials | Nonprofit

· Destination: Scientology, Johannesburg – Programs | Cultural

· Meet a Scientologist: Cristal Logothetis – Programs | Nonprofit

· Meet a Scientologist: Colm O’Halloran – Programs | Sports

· Meet a Scientologist: Guy Taylor – Programs | Sports

· Meet a Scientologist: Matt Brown – Programs | Entertainment

· Meet a Scientologist: Satinder Chawla – Programs | Entertainment

See more award-winning content at scientology.tv.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.