SEBI and NSE Host Regional Investor Seminar at IIT Roorkee to Promote Financial Literacy

IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand, September 11, 2025 – The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) successfully organized a Regional Investor Seminar for Awareness (RISA) at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. The seminar aimed to enhance financial literacy, foster investor awareness, and equip students with the knowledge to make informed and responsible financial decisions.

Over 200 IIT Roorkee students participated in interactive discussions, Q&A sessions, and expert-led dialogues on India’s capital markets, investment opportunities, and risk management, demonstrating keen interest in understanding the dynamics of financial planning and market participation.

The seminar was graced by Shri Bhartendra Kumar Gupta, Deputy General Manager, SEBI, and Shri Joginder Singh, Vice President, NSE, as keynote speakers. Both emphasized the importance of financial discipline, investor protection mechanisms, and the role of youth in contributing to India’s inclusive economic growth.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Prof. Rajat Agrawal, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Roorkee, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in providing students with practical life skills beyond academics. The event was coordinated by Prof. Prachi Jain, DoMS, IIT Roorkee, and led by CS Shruti Sharma, Incharge – Regulatory Department, NSE UP Region, who reiterated NSE’s commitment to strengthening financial literacy among youth.

Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “Financial literacy is a critical life skill, and IIT Roorkee is proud to host initiatives that prepare our students not only as engineers and managers but also as responsible citizens. The collaboration with SEBI and NSE brings immense value in shaping financially aware and empowered leaders of tomorrow.”

Shri Bhartendra Kumar Gupta, Deputy General Manager, SEBI, said, “Investor awareness is the first line of defense against financial frauds and malpractices. Through such programs, SEBI aims to ensure that students and young professionals are equipped to make informed decisions and contribute to India’s financial stability.”

A student participant from IIT Roorkee shared, “The seminar gave us practical insights into the importance of financial planning and investor protection. It was eye-opening to understand how markets work and how our financial decisions today can shape our long-term future.”

Through programs like RISA, SEBI and NSE reaffirm their mission to build an informed, responsible, and financially empowered India, ensuring that youth are well-prepared to navigate opportunities and challenges in the financial ecosystem.