Seeing the World Through a Negative Filter… Energy Healer Says Subconscious Beliefs May Be Distorting Reality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 24, 2025 — Most people don’t realize their biggest obstacle isn’t out in the world — it’s inside their minds. According to certified energy healer Tim Spriggs, deeply embedded negative beliefs act like invisible filters, distorting how people see themselves, others and even their possibilities.

“We may have something inside of us that’s negative — something that keeps speaking to us without our awareness,” said Spriggs, founder of Revive Wellness Center in Albuquerque. “It’s kind of like putting a filter on everything you interact with. If that filter is negative, you’ll perceive the world more negatively, no matter what’s actually happening.”

While it may not be possible to always view the world through rose-colored glasses, Spriggs can use targeted energy healing techniques to help clients identify and clear away the sources of negative, limiting beliefs and energetic imbalances that are keeping them from moving forward.

He offers a variety of in-person and virtual sessions that incorporate the Emotion Code, Body Code and Belief Code, as well as Reiki sessions.

Spriggs described the Emotion Code as a technique that helps people identify and release trapped emotional energies from negative past events. These harmful trapped emotions can cause a variety of physical and emotional issues.

“Because trapped emotions are made of energy, just like the rest of the body, they exert an influence on the body’s tissues and can cause blockages, resulting in physical discomfort or even illness,” Spriggs said. “Releasing trapped emotions makes conditions right for the body to heal itself physically, and emotional difficulties often disappear or become much easier to handle.”

The Body Code, he said, is a sophisticated and complete method of body balancing that encompasses emotional, energetic, nutritional, structural, pathogenic and toxicity factors.

“This technique is not meant to replace any medical treatment, but by correcting underlying imbalances, we help the body’s innate self-healing ability to take over,” he said. “As a result, discomfort and malfunction in the body often disappear, the organs function as they should, nutrients are absorbed properly, energy levels are raised and emotional issues become manageable or nonexistent.”

The Belief Code builds on the Emotion Code and Body Code, Spriggs explained, and allows him to tap into the subconscious mind to identify and release negative internal statements, reverse or replace negative systems of thought, and create space for new empowering beliefs.