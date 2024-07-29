29th July, Mumbai: Zifup and LinkMyDeals – B2C and B2B products of Sellergize, a Mumbai-based company, were recently granted trademark registration by Intellectual Property Rights India. The company obtained Word Mark registration for Zifup and Label Mark registration for LinkMyDeals under the Class 35 Trademark.

Sellergize provides a range of technology products and services to enhance the affiliate marketing business. With clients from 249 countries, Sellergize is a key player in the e-commerce arena. Zifup helps online shoppers find the latest coupons, deals, and promo codes, enabling them to save money. And LinkMyDeals since 2013, has specialized in affiliate marketing tools and technologies, offering coupon feeds from over 4500 popular e-commerce stores in more than 28 countries.

Kamil Khan, CTO and Director of Sellergize, says, “At Sellergize, we embrace the new era of online penetration and e-commerce. Through our affiliate marketing solutions and coupon feeds with Zifup and LinkMyDeals, we boost sales and profits for online businesses while offering customers a delightful and cost-effective shopping experience. And the government certifications help enhance customer trust and strengthen our credibility, driving our commitment to elevate business growth.”

In the first half of 2024, Sellergize achieved a global sales value of more than US$100 million for various e-commerce stores and brands. Utilizing advanced technology, including AI, Sellergize provides timely coupon updates on Zifup, customized feeds on LinkMyDeals, and ensures ClipMyDeals compatibility with third-party plugins, serving as a single API for coupons and deals across all affiliate networks.