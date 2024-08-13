Senior Citizen From Madagascar Undergoes Successful Robotic Rectal Cancer Surgery At HCG Manavata Cancer Centre

Nashik, August 13: A 68-year-old gentleman – Mr Ajiz Taibaly from Madagascar, who was diagnosed with a cancerous growth in the lower part of large intestine, underwent a robotic low anterior resection aka robotic rectal cancer surgery, a minimally invasive procedure to remove the affected area at HCG Manavata Cancer Centre (HCGMCC). The surgery, conducted on July 19, was highly successful, with the precision of robotic technology reducing recovery time and eliminating the need for a stoma. Mr Taibaly was able to start an oral diet by the second day after surgery and was discharged on the fourth day.

The procedure entails removing the rectum while saving the anal sphincter so that the patient undergoing the surgery does not develop faecal incontinence.

“Mr Ajiz Taibaly travelled over 5,000 km to seek specialized care for cancer treatment here. Initial investigations suggested cancer, but the primary source remained unidentified. Upon thorough evaluation, the team discovered a growth in the lower part of Mr Taibaly’s large intestine. Given the localized nature of the disease, the medical team planned a robotic low anterior resection, a minimally invasive surgery to remove the affected portion of the intestine. The surgery was a resounding success. The use of robotic technology enabled a precise operation, minimizing recovery time and eliminating the need for a stoma, which is often required in similar cases. Stoma is an opening in the abdominal wall, to which a bag is connected in which faecal matter comes out. Robotic surgery does not require a permanent stoma as it is very precise and stapling is done ensuring a better quality of life of the patient,” says Dr Raj Nagarkar, Managing Director & Chief of Surgical Oncology & Robotic Services, HCG Manavata Cancer Centre (HCGMCC) & Hospitals.

Language barriers posed a challenge as Mr Taibaly spoke only French. With the help of AI translation tools and the internet, the medical team at HCGMCC was able to communicate effectively; uncovering that Mr Taibaly had been experiencing changes in his bowel habits for several months.

“Mr Taibaly’s rapid recovery highlights the effectiveness and benefits of robotic surgery. He is currently under follow-up care and preparing for his return flight to Madagascar, cancer-free and in good health. The case exemplifies our commitment to providing world-class care to patients from around the globe. Our ability to overcome language barriers and leverage advanced technology highlights our dedication to personalized patient care and medical excellence,” concludes Dr Nagarkar.

HCGMCC continues to be a beacon of hope for international patients seeking specialized cancer treatment. The hospital’s state-of-the-art facilities and expert team offer comprehensive care, ensuring that patients receive the best possible outcomes. The surgical team that treated Mr Ajiz Taibaly comprised of Dr Raj Nagarkar, Dr Vikas Jain, Dr Utkarsh and Dr Praveenkumar Surpur. The anaesthesia team included Dr Nayana Kulkarni, Dr Ravindra Tandale and Dr Jitendra Mahajan. Critical care was provided by Dr Poorva Mahajan.