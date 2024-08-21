Servotech Power Systems to Build 12 EV Charging Stations for ANERT, Kerala Govt.

New Delhi, 21st August ’24: Servotech Power Systems Ltd., India’s largest EV Charger manufacturer, has secured a substantial contract for installing 12 EV charging stations from the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), Department of Power, Govt. of Kerala. Under this contract Servotech has to build 12 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with 30KW Fast DC EV Chargers at the various locations of Kerala Motor Vehicle Department. This contract involves Servotech supplying, commissioning, and construction of EV charging stations.
This pilot project whose execution has already begun will be executed in phases with the 1st phase involving the installation of 4 EV charging stations and the 2nd phase will involve the installation of 8 EV charging stations. This initiative will prove to be beneficial in facilitating Kerala’s shift towards sustainable transportation solutions by substantially improving the state’s EV charging network. As the demand for EV mobility grows, there is a corresponding requirement for convenient and accessible charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. These charging stations will enable EV owners to recharge their vehicles conveniently while on the move.
Sarika Bhatia, Director of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. said, “We are elated to be working on this pilot project for ANERT. As a leading EV Charging player who is very actively working towards making India transition towards green transportation, this step brings us closer to achieving our collective dream of seeing India as an EV-powered nation. We are creating our green footprints, starting from Kerala, we plan to increase our footprints to other states as well. Our efficient hardware and software solutions will ensure dependable EV charging stations, catering to the growing demand for sustainable travel options. This initiative will prove to be essential for facilitating infrastructure development to support the expanding EV customer base and enable its strategic expansion in EV charging infrastructure at places with high charging demand.