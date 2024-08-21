Servotech Power Systems to Build 12 EV Charging Stations for ANERT, Kerala Govt.

New Delhi, 21st August ’24: Servotech Power Systems Ltd., India’s largest EV Charger manufacturer, has secured a substantial contract for installing 12 EV charging stations from the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), Department of Power, Govt. of Kerala. Under this contract Servotech has to build 12 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with 30KW Fast DC EV Chargers at the various locations of Kerala Motor Vehicle Department. This contract involves Servotech supplying, commissioning, and construction of EV charging stations.

This pilot project whose execution has already begun will be executed in phases with the 1st phase involving the installation of 4 EV charging stations and the 2nd phase will involve the installation of 8 EV charging stations. This initiative will prove to be beneficial in facilitating Kerala’s shift towards sustainable transportation solutions by substantially improving the state’s EV charging network. As the demand for EV mobility grows, there is a corresponding requirement for convenient and accessible charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. These charging stations will enable EV owners to recharge their vehicles conveniently while on the move.