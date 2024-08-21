SGF “Spice Grill Flame” Honoured with the Times Food Delivery Award for Iconic Chaap – West Delhi

New Delhi, India, August 21, 2024 – SGF (Spice Grill Flame), a celebrated name in North Indian cuisine and a pioneer in soy products, has been awarded the prestigious Times Food Delivery Award in the category of Iconic Chaap – West Delhi. The award ceremony took place at the esteemed Eros Hotel, New Delhi, Nehru Place, and was organised by the Times of India.

The Times Food Delivery Award is a highly regarded recognition in the culinary industry, honouring excellence in food delivery services across various categories. SGF’s win in the “Iconic Chaap – West Delhi” category underscores the brand’s commitment to quality, taste, and innovation in delivering exceptional dining experiences to its customers.

The award is a testament to SGF’s dedication to offering a diverse range of nutritious and delicious chaap varieties, which have become a favourite among food enthusiasts in West Delhi. The brand’s expertise in creating flavorful chaap dishes has set a benchmark in the industry, making it a go-to destination for those seeking authentic and high-quality North Indian cuisine.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the Times Food Delivery Award for Iconic Chaap in West Delhi. This award reflects our relentless pursuit of culinary excellence and our commitment to delivering the best to our customers. We are grateful to our loyal patrons and the entire SGF team for their unwavering support.” – Mr. Kewal Ashwini Ahuja, Founder, SGF India (Spice Grill Flame).

SGF continues to lead the way in the food industry, with over 100 outlets across India, offering a wide range of tandoori snacks, Chinese dishes, and authentic North Indian and Continental cuisine. This recognition further solidifies SGF’s position as a market leader, setting new standards in taste, quality, and customer satisfaction.