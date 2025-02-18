Shalini Passi Takes Over the Kitchen in Style with Veeba for an Unexpected Culinary Twist

18 February 2025: Shalini Passi, known for her role in Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has partnered with Veeba for an unexpected yet delightful campaign that highlights the brand’s message: Mehnat ka Phal Veeba hota hai (The taste of hard work is Veeba). Known for her sophisticated lifestyle and dedication to wellness, Passi swaps her usual raw foods and juice blends for a rare indulgence—pasta made with Veeba’s versatile sauces, over the course of a three-part video series.

In this lighthearted kitchen experiment, Passi steps back and lets Veeba’s signature sauces take the spotlight. The video, filmed in Passi’s own kitchen, shows her preparing a simple yet flavorful pasta dish, with playful reactions from her kitchen staff adding to the comedic charm. As she navigates the cooking process, she humorously acknowledges that, for once, she’s not the main attraction—the true star is Veeba’s sauces.

Viraj Bahl, Founder and MD of VRB Consumer Products (Veeba & Wok Tok), shares, “We’re thrilled to have Shalini Passi bring her creative force to Veeba. A dynamic presence in every space she graces, she now adds her signature flair to the kitchen with our Sauces & Dressings. This campaign perfectly reflects our belief—Mehnat ka Phal Veeba hota hai—because the true reward of hard work is great taste, and with Veeba, making delicious meals is effortlessly joyful.”

Shalini was the perfect choice for our brand collaboration—effortlessly embodying Veeba’s values of taste, quality, and lifestyle. Her sassy yet chic persona brought authenticity, humor, and elegance to the campaign, creating a strong audience connection. The partnership seamlessly blended creativity and style, delivering impactful content that resonated deeply and strengthened market presence. Shalini, with her impeccable charm and grace, perfectly brought the brand’s vision to life.