Shangri-La Eros New Delhi entices discerning travellers, food enthusiasts and culture connoisseurs to immerse themselves in a truly unforgettable experience in the heart of Old Delhi.

The hotel’s “Delhi’s Timeless Treasures: Sweets, Streets and Splendour” experience promises to be a unique blend of history, culture and cuisine, offering guests the opportunity to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi invites guests to delve into the soul of Old Delhi, where each corner narrates a tale, and every moment is a journey through time. The adventure begins at theiconic Red Fort, a historic masterpiece in the city’s Old Delhi neighbourhood, once the majestic abode of the Mughal emperors, resonating with India’s rich heritage and legacy.

Following this enchanting start, guests travel by rickshaw to the Jama Masjid, India’s grandeur in mosque architecture and a beacon of spiritual significance. The guests’ personal Shangri-La rickshaw driver and tour guide will then meander through the lively lanes of Old Delhi, weaving history seamlessly with the present. They will stop and stroll down Dariba Kalan, or ‘The Street of Unparalleled Pearl’, a world-famous street of jewellers renowned for its exquisite silver jewellery. Next they will wander through the bustling lanes of Kinari Bazaar, a treasure trove of gifts, clothing and home décor pieces. Soon enough, the aroma of delectable Indian paranthas wafts through the air as guests are shown around the area Paranthe Wali Gali, a true festival for the senses. Guests will then venture into Khari Baoli, Asia’s largest spice market, a sensational spectacle of vibrant colours and fragrances, before having the option to treat themselves to a traditional Indian sweet at the infamous Jalebi Wala sweet shop.

The grand finale awaits at the majestic Haveli Dharampura, a stunning and meticulously restored Haveli (mansion), where guests are invited to a delightful high tea, the perfect conclusion to a day brimming with history and culture.

Add on: Upon returning to the hotel, guests are recommended to conclude their day in the comfortable surroundings of Tamra Restaurant. For their evening meal, they are invited to try the delicious Indian Royal Thali dinner where they can indulge in the vegetarian thali or the non-vegetarian thali, both prepared by our talented Indian chefs to perfection.