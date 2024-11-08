Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Unveils its Reimagined Ballroom & Event Spaces – Zahara and The Woods

(New Delhi, October 2024) The iconic Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, an urban oasis located in the heart of the colourful capital, has unveiled its newly reimagined ballroom alongside a series of multifunctional event spaces – Zahara and The Woods. The Woods, an elegant new meeting complex featuring eight breakout rooms, blends contemporary sophistication with cutting-edge technology, setting a new benchmark for style and flexibility in the city’s event landscape. Zahara, an intimate venue bathed in natural light, offers adaptable seating for 30 to 70 guests, making it ideal for hosting conferences, meetings, and various social gatherings.

Nestled in the heart of the city, these luxury spaces set a new benchmark for event hosting, designed for everything from grand celebrations to high-level corporate functions. The ballroom gleams with refined touches, such as crystal chandeliers and bespoke carpets, offering a canvas for unforgettable experiences. A visual feast as the newly revamped ballroom shines in its full splendour, setting the stage for a variety of customised wedding possibilities.

Each space within Shangri-La Eros New Delhi’s event venues tells its own story of elegance and innovation. The Shangri-La Ballroom accommodates up to 400 guests, while the intimate Ganga room seats 100. For smaller gatherings, the Yamuna, Vyas, and Tapti halls each offer seating for 50, and for those seeking a whiff of magic, the Garden Lawns provide a stunning outdoor option with a capacity of 300, perfect for ceremonies and receptions alike.

The ballroom is a masterpiece of contemporary design, seamlessly blending sophistication with cutting-edge technology to create a magnificent venue for occasions of all sizes. Whether hosting a glittering gala or an intimate gathering, the ballroom’s updated aesthetic provides a stunning backdrop for any occasion. With a soaring 4.26-meter ceiling and an impressive 602 square meters of space, it offers an atmosphere of grandeur and spaciousness. The contemporary design brings a fresh perspective to the concept of reflection, presenting an amalgamation of form and function to create a truly captivating space.

A carefully curated selection of materials, including water ripple stainless steel, warm wooden slats, and an interplay of mirror and metal mesh, creates a dynamic environment. The bespoke inset carpet, featuring an ethereal cloud motif, adds a touch of elegance to the floor. This thoughtful blend of elements ensures that every event held in this space is imbued with a sense of timelessness and modern-day charm.

Inside, the opulence is further accentuated by a resplendent crystal chandelier gracing the ballroom, emanating a gentle luminosity that echoes the venue’s grandeur. The reimagined fixture artfully blends elements of the original fixture with sleek additions.

The culinary experience matches the visual feast; Shangri-La Eros New Delhi’s renowned chefs bring a world of flavours to your plate, expertly crafting dishes that range from local delicacies to international favourites. For weddings, the specialized team goes above and beyond, designing bespoke experiences that cater to every couple’s vision. From breathtaking wedding cakes that double as works of art to curated spaces for capturing timeless pre-wedding moments, the experiential destination ensures that every detail contributes to the magic of your special day.

Complementing the grandeur of the ballroom, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi proudly introduces THE WOODS, a series of multifunctional meeting and event spaces designed to cater to both corporate gatherings and private celebrations. These versatile areas are flooded with natural light, featuring direct access from the lobby and separate entry and exit points for added convenience. Comprising eight rooms across two levels, each space is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including 65-inch Samsung LED screens, one-touch button controls, ceiling Bose speakers, and projector screens. This ensures that both meetings and social events are conducted seamlessly.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the revamped spaces, Abhishek Sadhoo, General Manager of Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, stated, “The unveiling of our reimagined ballroom and new meeting spaces marks a new chapter in Shangri-La Eros New Delhi’s legacy of luxury. These stunning venues are the culmination of our vision to create the ultimate settings for life’s most precious celebrations and productive corporate events. We’ve poured our heart and expertise into every detail, ensuring that these spaces not only meet but surpass the expectations of our discerning guests.”

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi cordially invites guests to explore a realm of timeless luxury, where every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to perfection. Step into the magnificence of its freshly unveiled ballroom and state-of-the-art meeting spaces.