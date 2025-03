Shikha Goel to Grace Empower Her Program as Chief Guest at T-Hub, Organized by FTCCI

Hyderabad, March 05, 2025…….A Program “EmpowerHer: Accelerating Equality and Empowerment” will be held on Thursday at The Marvel, T-Hub.

Organised by The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), Ms. Shikha Goel, Director General of Police, Women Safety Wing, Telangana will be the chief guest.

A few prominent speakers Ms. Keerthy Reddy, Founder & CEO, Bold Fuse; Ms. Purnima Kamble, Senior Partner, Fox Mandal Foundation; Ms. Aakanksha Kumar, Chief Engagement Head, Telangana and AP, Image Consulting Business Institute; Ms. Dr Tasneem Shariff, Chairperson, Women Empowerment Committee, FTCCI and Ms. Sylvia Smetana, Founder Divershefy will speak.

The program organised to observe and celebrate International Women’s Day will have many sessions on Health, Wellness, Safety, Legal Rights, Personal Grooming, Branding and a Fireside chat on Raising the standard-achieving CXO level excellence.

Over 300 women professionals, Entrepreneurs, Aspiring Business Women, Students, Young Women, HR and Organisational Leaders and individuals who are passionate about women’s rights are expected to participate.