Shimla to Host Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’n Virasat 2024

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, October 14, 2024: Shimla’s scenic valleys are set to host the prestigious Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’n Virasat 2024, a celebrated literary and cultural festival. This vibrant two-day event will take place on October 13 and 14, 2024, at the historic Gaiety Theater on Mall Road. Attendees can look forward to an array of cultural activities, including classical music, ghazal performances, panel discussions, Kavi Sammelan, drama, Dastangoi, Mushaira, Qawwali, classical dance, Sufi music, and folk performances.

Founder of Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab, Kunwar Ranjit Chauhan, shared his enthusiasm for this year’s festival, stating, “Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’n Virasat 2024 is a celebration of India’s rich artistic and literary heritage. It is a platform that honors the diversity and vibrancy of Indian culture. Our aim is to bring the country’s precious traditions in art, literature, music, and dance closer to people, especially the younger generation. Through this unique festival, we hope to inspire deep respect for our heritage and create a lasting cultural experience in the hearts of Shimla’s residents and visitors alike.”

The festival’s first day, Sunday, October 13, will open with a grand inauguration ceremony, graced by Shri Prabodh Saxena, IAS, Chief Secretary – Government of Himachal Pradesh, and Padma Bhushan Pandit Sajan Mishra. Following the inauguration, attendees will be treated to a soulful performance in the ‘Sur Sadhna’ program, led by Padma Bhushan Pt. Sajan Mishra, Swaransh Mishra, and renowned harmonium virtuoso Pandit Dharmanath Mishra.

This will be followed by a thought-provoking panel discussion will delve into the theme “Marginalized Third Gender Society: Challenges and Changing Landscape”, featuring a conversation between eminent novelist Mahendra Bhishma and Ms. Bharti. This session promises to shed light on the evolving realities faced by the third-gender community. Adding to the day’s cultural richness, Padmashree Dr. Yash Gulati will captivate the audience with a saxophone presentation, bringing a unique blend of classical and contemporary music to the festival. The program ‘Raqs Karte Hui Tasweer Nazar Aayi Hai’ will offer a mesmerizing Kathak performance by Neelakshi Rai, accompanied by narration from Professor Danish Iqbal, beautifully combining dance and storytelling. Later in the day, poetry enthusiasts can look forward to ‘Shabd-Bhav Kavi Sammelan’, hosted by Dr. Om Nishchal. This poetic gathering will feature a distinguished lineup of poets, including Mahendra Ajnabi, Ved Prakash Ved, Aman Akshar, Abhishek Tiwari, and Ramayan Dhar Dwivedi. The first day will conclude with a soulful ‘Shaam-e-Qawwali’, where Nawaz Sabri and his group will enchant the audience with an array of heartfelt Qawwalis, adding a melodic and spiritual essence to the evening’s celebrations. The second day of the festival will kick off with an insightful panel discussion. Literary scholars Dr. Om Nischal, Dr. Pankaj Lalit, and Dr. Rahman Musawwir will engage in a conversation on the subject, “Himachali Sahitya Aur Hindi Sahitya ke Samagam Ka Himachal Pradesh Par Prabhav”, exploring the impact of the confluence of Himachali and Hindi literature on the region. Next, renowned actor and writer Manu Rishi Chadha will captivate the audience with his powerful storytelling in the session ‘Apni Kahani Ke Apne Kirdaar’, where he will recite a story in his distinctive voice. Following this, an exciting conversation titled ‘Filmi Bastiyaan Shahri Super Star’ will feature actors Jameel Khan, Faisal Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha in conversation with Kunwar Ranjit Chauhan, discussing the world of cinema and urban stardom. The day will also showcase a performance of the Hindi comedy-drama ‘Gudgudi’, based on the humorous stories of Munshi Premchand. Directed and dramatized by Sanjeev Johri, this play promises to leave the audience in stitches with its witty narrative. To add a unique musical flavor, Pallavi Seth will present an enchanting opera fusion performance, blending the grandeur of opera with Indian music, creating a magical atmosphere. As the festival draws to a close, a grand ‘Sukhan Bahar-Mushaira’ will be organized, bringing together prominent poets like Farhat Ehsas, Madan Mohan Danish, Azm Shaikri, Javed Mushiri, Kunwar Ranjit Chauhan, Dr. Rahman Musawwir, Ameer Imam, Vikas Sharma Raaz, Anas Faizi, Himanshi Babra, Shakir Dehlvi, and Ranjan Nigam. This heartfelt Mushaira will celebrate the beauty of poetry and mark the perfect end to the cultural extravaganza.

The primary objective of Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’n Virasat 2024 is to promote Indian culture and literature while spreading awareness among the younger generation about their profound significance. Through a rich array of cultural and literary activities, this two-day festival will offer a unique and immersive experience to both residents and visitors of Shimla. It serves as an open invitation to all literature and culture enthusiasts across the country to join the festival and become an integral part of this extraordinary celebration of India’s artistic and literary heritage.