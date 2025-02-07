Shoaib Akhtar Says It Would Be Exciting to See Sharjah Warriorz Take the DP World ILT20 Crown

Dubai, 07th February 2025: The DP World ILT20 Season 3, streaming exclusively on Zee Network, has captivated cricket fans worldwide with its exhilarating action. As the tournament reaches its penultimate stage, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Desert Vipers and Sharjah Warriorz are set to battle it out for a coveted spot in the final against Dubai Capitals. With world-class cricketers showcasing their exceptional talent and legendary players offering unparalleled insights, ILT20 Season 3 has been nothing short of a cricketing spectacle. Fans have been treated to unforgettable moments, edge-of-the-seat drama, and masterclass performances from some of the game’s biggest stars.

Legendary former cricketer and the ‘Rawalpindi Express,’ Shoaib Akhtar, shared his thoughts on the tournament’s impact and the rising talent making waves this season. As an ILT20 league ambassador for the second season, Shoaib Akhtar shared his thoughts on the tournament’s progress, saying, “ILT20 is getting bigger and better every year. The numbers speak for themselves – from TRP to reach, the tournament is making a huge impact. The quality of players performing is immense. But more importantly, the league was created to promote local UAE talent, and it’s successfully doing that. This season, we have seen players like Muhammad Waseem and Khuzaima Tanveer rising through the ranks, which is heartening to witness.”

When discussing emerging fast-bowling talent, Akhtar was particularly impressed by a young pacer, “Farhan Khan has impressed me. I wanted to see him bowl with the new ball early in the tournament because he’s very skilled with it. He’s just 18, learning fast, and has a bright future ahead. There’s a bit of a challenge when he bowls to left-handers, but at his age, the key is learning. Ayaan Khan is also exceptional in spin, and Khuzaima Tanveer is proving to be a real talent – he can bat and bowl, making him one to watch.”

On picking a potential winner for ILT20 Season 3, Akhtar revealed his preference, “All four teams in the playoffs deserve to win, but my heart goes out to Sharjah Warriorz. They started slow but gained momentum at the right time. If they go all the way and lift the title, it would be great to see.”