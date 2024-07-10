Kolkata, 10th July,2024 – Renaissance Township, conceived as a satellite township with a focus on fostering holistic development in children, has undergone a remarkable transformation over the years. Initially envisioned as a serene and nature-centric community, Renaissance Township has now evolved into a hub for comprehensive mental and physical development, with a significant emphasis on sports under the vision of Shrachi Group.

From its inception, Renaissance Township was designed to provide children with a nurturing environment where they could connect deeply with nature, cultivating an appreciation for the environment. Sprawling over expansive acres of lush greenery, the township’s idyllic setting has always been conducive to the overall growth and well-being of its young residents.

“At Shrachi Group, we believe in the transformative power of sports to build character, discipline, and teamwork in young minds. Our investment in world-class sports infrastructure at Renaissance Township is a testament to our commitment to fostering holistic development. By providing top-notch facilities and expert coaching, we aim to nurture young talents who can excel on national and international stages, making our township a premier destination for sports excellence.” – Rahul Todi, MD, Shrachi Group.

Recognizing the critical role of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, and physical fitness, Shrachi Group has made substantial investments in developing world-class sports infrastructure in Renaissance Township. Today, the township stands as a beacon of excellence, offering premium sports training opportunities to its residents. Children here benefit from expert coaching in their chosen sports, right within the community, ensuring they receive the best possible guidance and support.

Shrachi Group’s commitment to sports is evident in the infrastructure developed to meet international standards. This strategic development positions Renaissance Township as a prime venue for hosting district, state, and national tournaments. Such events not only benefit the residents by enhancing the sporting skills of the children but also elevate the township’s reputation as a leading sports destination.

‘As a resident of Renaissance Township, I’ve seen how Shrachi Group is equipping us with the top-notch facilities in terms of sports as well. By extending our support we can play a crucial role in nurturing young talents who could follow the footsteps of the legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Saurav Gangully. With the proper guidance, modern infrastructure and community support, our township can foster athletes who excel on the national and international stage,’ commented Ananya Banerjee, a resident of the township.

With the state-of-the-art facilities, Renaissance Township provides an environment where children can pursue potential careers in sports. The township’s carefully crafted environment encourages active engagement in sports, promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle among its young residents.