Shree Cement conferred with CII Performance Excellence Awards 2024 for Renewable Energy Innovations

Shree Cement, one of India’s leading and fastest-growing cement companies, has been awarded the prestigious CII Performance Excellence Awards 2024 for its innovative solutions in renewable energy at its Solar, Wind and Hybrid Plants. The awards were presented during the valedictory function of the 23rd Edition of the Green Power Conference, CII’s flagship event on renewable energy, held in Chennai.

Shree Cement received accolades for three of its pioneering renewable energy installations: a 20 MWp Solar Plant in Beawar, Rajasthan; a 31.5 MW Wind Plant in Kushtagi, Karnataka; and a 10.5 MW Wind Plant in Jath, Maharashtra. These projects exemplify the company’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions and innovative practices.

Commenting on the achievement, Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Shree Cement said, “This recognition reflects our relentless efforts to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our operations. At Shree Cement, we believe that renewable energy is not just a responsibility but a crucial step towards building a better future. These awards reaffirm our commitment to innovation and our drive to contribute meaningfully to India’s renewable energy goals. We are proud of our team’s dedication and will continue to lead with initiatives that make a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve.”

The awards were presented by distinguished dignitaries, including Beela Rajesh, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government (Department of Energy, Tamil Nadu); Ramesh Kymal, Chairman, Renewable Energy Council (CII – Godrej GBC); K S Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII – Godrej GBC; and Dr. P Jayakumar, Chairman of the CII Performance Excellence Awards.

Shree Cement demonstrates its commitment to sustainability with a power portfolio exceeding 1 GW, including 517 MW from green energy. In FY 2023-24, 55.9% of its electricity needs were met through green sources. Key initiatives include a 20 MWp solar plant in Beawar, Rajasthan and wind plants in Kushtagi, Karnataka (31.5 MWp) and Jath, Maharashtra (10.5 MWp), collectively reducing CO2 emissions by nearly 98,000 tons annually. These plants significantly power its Beawar, Ras, Kodla and Patas units with renewable energy, reaffirming Shree Cement’s leadership in green energy adoption.

Shree Cement has been at the forefront of implementing measures to reduce its environmental footprint. With around 51% of its electricity generation capacity comprising of green sources, the company has adopted cutting-edge technologies and practices to enhance energy efficiency. The company’s water positivity stood more than 7 times during FY 23-24, verified by an independent agency. This was a result of the water conservation and rain water harvesting initiatives implemented across its operational locations and community. A few water conservation measures include the installation of Air Cooled Condensers (ACC), which have reduced cooling water consumption by 90%, and utilizing municipal treated sewage water for industrial use and greenbelt development.

The company’s renewable energy installations, coupled with its industry-leading innovative approaches, underscore its commitment to sustainability while setting benchmarks in green energy adoption. As Shree Cement moves forward with its vision to expand production capacity to 80 million tonnes by 2028, it remains steadfast in its pursuit of a cleaner, greener future.