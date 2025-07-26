Shree Ladies Club donates ambulance to Sant Parmanand Hospital, reinforcing its commitment to underserved communities

Chandigarh, July 26, 2025: In a significant CSR initiative aimed at strengthening emergency medical infrastructure, Shree Ladies Club, comprising spouses of Shree Cement employees, donated a fully equipped ambulance to Sant Parmanand Hospital, Delhi. The handover took place during the Club’s annual Teej celebration in Gurugram, led by Mrs. Seema Akhoury, President of Shree Ladies Club.

The donation underscores the Club’s ongoing commitment to underserved communities through purposeful, community-focused initiatives. It also reflects a strong intent to support areas where timely intervention can make a meaningful impact. The new ambulance is expected to enhance the hospital’s emergency response capacity, particularly benefiting underprivileged patients across Delhi-NCR who rely on accessible and reliable healthcare.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Seema Akhoury, President, Shree Ladies Club said, “At Shree Ladies Club, we strive to extend care beyond our immediate circle and contribute in ways that truly make a difference. It may be a small gesture, but it plays an important role in improving access to emergency medical services for those who need it most.”

Established in 1933, the Sant Parmanand Group of Hospitals (President, Shri B.G. Bangur, Executive Head, Dr. Sagar Rajgopal, and Treasurer, Shri Sudhir Maheshwari) comprises hospitals at Civil Lines and Kashmere Gate. It is a reputed multi-specialty tertiary care institution known for its patient-first ethos and clinical excellence. All departments, ranging from Orthopaedics and Neurosciences to Obstetrics, Pediatrics, Cardiology, and Critical Care, are fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and modern diagnostic tools. It is especially well known for its unparalleled medical expertise in orthopaedic care, with Delhi’s first fully autonomous robotic joint replacement robot. The hospital treats over 1.08 lakh patients annually, providing both affordable and free treatments, including thousands of surgeries across key specialties.

This contribution by Shree Ladies Club reflects its belief in giving back to society through simple yet impactful actions that help improve lives.