Bhubaneswar, Odisha/April 26, 2024: Shreyas Webmedia Solutions, a leading digital publishing company, in collaboration with Rajdhani Engineering College (REC), is proud to announce an exciting initiative aimed at fostering intellectual growth and creativity among students. The essay competition will be held on Saturday, April 27, at Rajdhani Engineering College in Bhubaneswar. This initiative marks a significant step towards encouraging young minds to articulate their thoughts and ideas on contemporary issues said by Mr. Neelkantha Acharya, CEO of Shreyas Webmedia Solutions. The competition aims to provide a platform for students to showcase their writing skills, critical thinking abilities, and depth of understanding on a wide range of topics.

Mr. Neelkantha Acharya also mentioned, “We are delighted to collaborate with Rajdhani Engineering College for this initiative. It’s crucial to offer students opportunities to nurture their creativity and critical thinking skills. Through this essay competition, our aim is to inspire and empower the future generation of innovators and leaders.”

The essay competition is open to students only for Rajdhani Engineering College, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Participants will have the chance to compete for prestigious awards and recognition for their essays.