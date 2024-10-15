Shri Gopalakrishna Flags Off NueGo’s Kashmir to Kanyakumari Expedition in Southern Leg

15 Oct 2024, Hyderabad: In a bid to promote sustainable transportation across India, NueGo—the country’s first organized electric intercity brand under GreenCell Mobility—flagged off the Southern leg of its iconic Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) electric bus expedition today in Hyderabad. The flag-off was officiated by Shri Gopalakrishna VC, Director of Automotive and EV – Government of Telangana. This green journey highlights NueGo’s commitment to sustainable mobility and raising awareness about electric vehicles (EVs) across the nation.

The K2K electric bus expedition, which started from Hyderabad, is part of the journey’s southern phase. The all-electric bus, which began its journey in Kashmir, is equipped with the latest technology and emits zero tail-pipe emissions. Covering over 4,000 kilometers through 11 states and union territories, the expedition aims to set new records for electric mobility by demonstrating the feasibility of EV buses for intercity travel across diverse terrains. So far, the bus has traveled approximately 2800 Kms spreading the message of sustainability and has several planned stops across 10 cities to engage with the public.

The Hyderabad leg follows the Nagpur flag-off, where Hon’ble Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the western section of the journey, lauding the efforts toward promoting EVs and sustainable transport.

On this occasion, Shri Gopalakrishna VC, Director of Automotive and EV – Government of Telangana commented, “The Kashmir to Kanyakumari expedition by NueGo showcases not just the potential of electric vehicles but also India’s commitment to building a sustainable future. Telangana is at the forefront of promoting green mobility, and we are proud to support this remarkable journey. Initiatives like these are vital in encouraging mass adoption of electric transportation and demonstrate that EV technology is both viable and essential for the future of intercity travel. NueGo’s efforts align perfectly with Telangana’s vision of fostering innovation, clean energy, and eco-friendly infrastructure.” Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO and MD of GreenCell Mobility also emphasized the need for green mass mobility solutions in India. ” NueGo’s ambitious E-K2K journey will see us travel over 4,000 Kms from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, demonstrating the resilience of electric buses across diverse terrains. This expedition is more than just a record-breaking feat; it symbolizes India’s rich cultural heritage. By passing through 200+ cities and towns, the journey aims to raise awareness about cleaner modes of travel and inspire a transition to EV buses. Engaging in various impactful activities, the E-K2K bus truly embodies the spirit of -the E-bus that does good.”

NueGo currently operates in over 100 cities, offering more than 450 daily departures with a fleet of 250 electric buses. These vehicles undergo 25 rigorous safety inspections, including electrical and mechanical tests, ensuring a smooth journey. With a range of over 250 kilometers on a single charge, these buses also feature premium travel services such as airport-like lounges, geo-location tracking, and luxury guest experiences.

Additionally, NueGo leads efforts to promote women’s safety, offering Pink Seats and a 24×7 women’s helpline. Advanced safety measures include CCTV monitoring, GPS tracking, and driver alcohol tests to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for all passengers.