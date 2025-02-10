Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj Announces Establishment of 10 New Gurukuls to Preserve Sanatan Culture

Prayagraj, India February 10th, 2025: In a momentous announcement made during the Viraat Sant Sammelan organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Mahakumbh 2025, Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj declared the establishment of 10 new Gurukuls and Sanskar Kendras across India before the next Kumbh. The announcement was made in the esteemed presence of Shri Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and numerous other prominent spiritual leaders. Maharaj Ji emphasised the need to preserve and nurture Sanatan Dharma through traditional education. This initiative aims to rekindle the ancient Gurukul system and ensure that every ashram becomes a center for spiritual and cultural learning.

Addressing the gathering of devotees and spiritual seekers today, Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj highlighted the pressing need for Gurukuls to safeguard India’s Vedic traditions, stating:

“Education, Dharma, and values form the foundation of a strong society. Every ashram must have a Gurukul to protect and propagate Sanatan culture. It is our dharmic duty to take the first step. I pledge that before the next Mahakumbh, Vishwa Jagriti Mission will establish 10 Gurukuls and Sanskar Kendras to uphold and expand this sacred heritage.”

Maharaj Ji further reflected on the impact of historical events, recalling how British rule led to the closure of nearly 300,000 Gurukuls. He urged the Sanatan community to recognize the urgency of reviving India’s indigenous education system, drawing parallels to ancient institutions like Takshashila, Nalanda, and Vikramshila, which once served as the bedrock of Indian knowledge and wisdom.

For years, Vishwa Jagriti Mission has been dedicated to reviving India’s ancient knowledge traditions. The organization has already laid a strong foundation with three established Gurukuls in Delhi, Kanpur, and Nagpur, serving as vibrant centers of Vedic learning and cultural preservation. Now, building upon this legacy, Maharaj Ji has set forth an even greater vision to expand this sacred mission by establishing 10 more Gurukuls across India.

This initiative also marks a significant step toward making sure that the future generations receive holistic spiritual and academic training rooted in Sanatan principles. Through this, Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj envisions a self-sustaining ecosystem where Gurukuls become pillars of dharmic learning, character-building, and cultural preservation.

As Mahakumbh 2025 continues to witness historic moments of spiritual awakening, this announcement stands as a bold commitment to shaping a future deeply rooted in India’s eternal wisdom.