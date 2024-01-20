Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole Team Engages with iLEAD Students

Kolkata, January 20, 2024: The vibrant campus of iLEAD recently played host to the team behind the much-anticipated film, “Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole”. The visit, led by renowned director Debaloy Bhattacharya, actress Shruti Das, and singer Rishi Panda, left an indelible mark on the students.

The event began with an exclusive screening of the film’s trailer, setting the stage for a unique interaction between the artists and the enthusiastic iLEAD students. Director Debaloy Bhattacharya, a visionary in the realm of cinema, engaged the students in a dialogue about the unique features of ‘pulp fiction’ and ‘out of the box filmmaking’ in the context of Bengali cinema.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the need for the youth’s support to bring about a transformative change in the industry. “This is a path-breaking film. But I can make such films only if there’s a change in the box office,” he emphasized, underscoring the challenges faced by innovative filmmakers.

Explaining his choice of the forgotten writer Swapankumar’s story for the film, he shared, “I wanted to create a surreal world where imaginations can fly. So I went back to this world of Swapankumar. I have not taken up any story from it. I have made use of the elements and characters because he (Swapankumar) saw this city in a very different light”.

Actress Shruti Das, who plays a pivotal role in the film, urged the present audience to experience the magic of the movie on the big screen and extended a request for their support and encouragement.

Singer Rishi Panda shed light on the musical aspect of the film, sharing insights into the creation of the tracks and emphasizing their relevance to the storyline.

The Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole team expressed their admiration for the iLEAD students, commending their sensibility, knowledge, and interest in the world of cinema. “The students are sensible, informed, and interested. They are very encouraging,” the team shared, acknowledging the potential impact of the next generation of filmmakers emerging from iLEAD.

The team’s visit to iLEAD becomes a memorable chapter in the journey of “Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole,” solidifying the bridge between seasoned professionals and the budding talent that defines the future of Bengali cinema.