Shrimad Ramayan to now air on Sony SAB from 12th August

Mumbai, 3rd August 2024:

Shrimad Ramayan transitions to Sony SAB, India’s leading family entertainment channel from 12th August, as the story enters a new chapter. The highly anticipated climax and an action-filled episode of Lord Ram culminating one of the most legendary battles with Raavan is set to air on Sony SAB on August 12 at 7.30 PM. With this battle unfolding, Sony SAB will now exclusively bring to focus the mostly unfamiliar story of what happens after Lord and Ram and Sita unite and return to Ayodhya.

The new chapter of the divine tale of Shrimad Ramayan, explores the joys and trials of Lord Ram and Sita’s life after their return to Ayodhya and the birth of their twins Luv and Kush. This new phase of the show will beautifully encapsulate the many untold stories and deep meaning of the journey that Lord Ram and Sita’s life takes after their return to Ayodhya.

Neeraj Vyas, Business Head, Sony SAB

We are delighted to present the next phase of Shrimad Ramayan exclusively to our audiences on Sony SAB. The show’s impactful storytelling and portrayal of strong family values resonate harmoniously with our channel’s values. We are confident that this remarkable show will not only entertain but also inspire our audience, providing a truly enriching viewing experience.”

Sujay Reu as Lord Ram

Sony SAB has been entertaining audiences with shows that resonate with every member of the family, and stories that are meaningful and full life insights. It’s surreal to be part of the channel’s legacy now. I’m excited for viewers to witness a fresh chapter of Ramayan – a show that is timeless. Playing Lord Ram has been a truly humbling experience, and I can’t wait to share these new chapters with our audience.

Prachi Bansal as Sita