India, April 8th, 2024: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) entered into an agreement with a fintech Onion Life Private Limited to use its technology platform KarmaLife for a pilot to provide small enterprise loans to gig workers and support their financial inclusion to formal institutional credit.

With the gig economy rapidly growing in India, there is a pressing need to provide affordable and accessible financial support to non-salaried gig workers providing their services through gig platform aggregators for livelihood.

Onion Life’s innovative technology platform “KarmaLife” will help gig workers access micro loans through a mobile app and eliminates the hassle of extensive paperwork or physical documentation. This streamlined process will make it easier for gig workers to manage liquidity needs of their enterprise activities.