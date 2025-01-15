Singer and Actress Ann Nesby Returns with Soulful R&B Anthem “My Man,” a Celebration of Love, Devotion, and Timeless Artistry

Los Angeles, CA, 15th January 2025- Ann Nesby, the two-time Grammy-winning vocalist renowned for her powerhouse voice, makes a triumphant return with her new single, “My Man.” Written by R.L. of R&B group Next, Brian Cook and Ann Nesby, this love anthem blends contemporary R&B with Nesby’s signature soulful style. Releasing Friday, January 24, 2025, “My Man” is already gaining early support from SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul, Music Choice, and iHeartMedia.

Timed perfectly for Valentine’s season, “My Man” is a heartfelt tribute to her husband and manager, Tim Lee, co-head of her label It’s Time Child Records. The song celebrates enduring love and devotion, offering a universal anthem for listeners.

“‘My Man’ is about loyalty, passion, and the deep connection that withstands life’s challenges,” says Nesby. “It reflects my journey and the timeless love stories that inspire my music.”

Coming off a remarkable 2024, Nesby demonstrated her enduring artistry and versatility across music and performance. In January, she joined Jon Batiste for a show-stopping performance of the Grammy-winning anthem “Optimistic” at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, a track she initially led with the Sounds of Blackness. Later in the year, she electrified audiences with a surprise appearance during Usher’s Past, Present, and Future tour, reminding fans of the energy and passion that define her career.

A music icon known for hits like “Put It on Paper” and “I Apologize,” Nesby rose to fame as lead vocalist for the Grammy-winning Sounds of Blackness. Her solo career includes collaborations with legends such as Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Luther Vandross, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Sting. She’s also shined as an actress in films, television, and stage, from The Fighting Temptations to Queen Sugar, and earned acclaim for her role in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Nesby bridges her rich legacy with modern R&B through “My Man.” The single releases January 24, 2025, on all major platforms via It’s Time Child Records and distributed by GoDigiPath, LLC in association with ADA Worldwide, a Warner Music Group company.

Pre-Release Listening Link:

This exclusive link is intended solely for accredited media representatives for playback review purposes only. It is password-protected, non-downloadable, and will expire in 30 days.