SINGER India Unveils First Experiential Retail Center in Delhi

New Delhi, India – SINGER, the world’s leading sewing machine brand with a 170-year legacy, is set to open its first flagship experiential retail center in South Delhi’s bustling Nehru Place. This center marks a pivotal shift in SINGER India’s retail approach, transforming the brand’s traditional retail spaces into interactive, experience-driven hubs. Over the coming months, SINGER will roll out similar upgrades across its twenty-one existing stores nationwide.

The new retail concept, inspired by modern creative hubs and the growing DIY craft movement, blends functionality with style. Designed to resemble a modern country cottage, the store’s minimalist aesthetic—featuring monochromatic tones and clean lines—highlights the vibrant fabrics and threads that accompany SINGER’s innovative machines. The modular design ensures the space can easily adapt for product displays, training sessions, and demonstrations.

Interactive Experiences for Craft Enthusiasts

Customers will have the opportunity to work on SINGER’s latest high-tech sewing machines, participate in hands-on workshops, and learn valuable tips from industry experts. The store will also offer courses in sewing and crafting, encouraging creativity and innovation among both seasoned sewists and newcomers.

“This flagship store marks a major milestone for SINGER India,” said Rakesh Khanna, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of SINGER India. “India’s rich heritage in textiles and craftsmanship, combined with the growing interest in DIY fashion, presents an exciting opportunity. We aim to make sewing a fun and accessible craft for younger generations while preserving the skills cherished by their mothers and grandmothers.” We have been associated with SINGER India for close to 3 decades and this was a fabulous opportunity for us to imagine a differentiated customer experience for this iconic brand which has been a part of Indian homes for generations,” said Amit Krishn Gulati, Director of Incubis, SINGER’s design partner. “This store will make the brand ethos accessible and relevant to young trendsetters looking at creating and customizing what they wear while reminding us of the memorable narratives and rituals associated with SINGER sewing machines”.

Bringing SINGER’s Legacy to Life

A highlight of the new store is the History Wall, a visual celebration of SINGER’s remarkable journey, including its contribution to the Apollo mission’s spacesuits. Through images and stories, visitors will discover the brand’s long-standing impact on fashion, craftsmanship, and technological innovation.

Scheduled to open this November, the flagship store aims to create an upscale, engaging environment where craft lovers, designers, and fashion enthusiasts can explore the future of sewing in a modern, interactive setting.