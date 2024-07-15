Six Players Including Spain’s Dani Olmo Share Alipay+ Top Scorer Honors at UEFA EURO 2024

July 15, 2024,Singapore : In a fiercely contested UEFA EURO 2024™, Dani Olmo (Spain), Harry Kane (England), Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Ivan Schranz (Slovakia), and Jamal Musiala (Germany) emerged as joint winners of the Alipay+ Top Scorer award. Each player scored three goals during the tournament, showcasing exceptional performances throughout and contributing to a memorable event that concluded with a thrilling final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

“Our warmest congratulations to the six exceptional football players for their stellar performances and for winning the Alipay+ Top Scorer award,” said Eric Jing, Chairman and CEO of Ant Group, while presenting the award at the Berlin Olympiastadion. “Just as these athletes push the boundaries of excellence with strength, ingenuity and teamwork, Alipay+ advances global commerce through digital innovation, empowering people and businesses worldwide.”

Alipay+, a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalization technology solutions operated by Ant International, is the Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2024™. The Alipay+ Top Scorer trophy, sculpted in the shape of the Chinese character “支” (pronounced zhi, meaning payment as well as support), reflects Alipay+’s dedication to supporting consumers to enjoy seamless cross-border payment and access personalised deals when using their preferred payment methods while traveling abroad.

The character also resembles the fleeting moment of a barefooted striker poised to shoot, evoking the original beauty and power of football – a game that unit people across the world with passion, ambition, and solidarity. The base of the trophy resembles the ocean, consisting of 24 undulating pieces each inscribed with the names of the participating countries, while the design symbolizes the 24 teams braving the waves at the competition. The ocean also connects continents, which represents how football connects communities across the world similar to Alipay+ connecting global commerce.

Alipay+ has now enabled over 400,000 merchants in Europe, with over 120,000 in the DACH region alone. Among the 15 Alipay+ mobile partners in Germany are Alipay (Chinese mainland), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), MPay (Macao SAR, China), Touch ’n Go eWallet and MyPB by Public Bank Berhad (Malaysia), Hipay (Mongolia), GCash (The Philippines), OCBC Digital and Changi Pay (Singapore), TrueMoney (Thailand), Tinaba (Italy), Bluecode (Germany and Austria) and Kakao Pay, Naver Pay and Toss Pay (South Korea).

“With Alipay+ and our global partnerships, global fans and visitors explore Germany, Europe and the bigger world seamlessly using their preferred payment methods. Digital commerce connects communities worldwide just like football,” said Jing. “Looking ahead, we are committed to advancing digital technologies for everyone, supporting a robust, inclusive, and sustainable global digital economy.”