Six-Time World Champion M. C. Mary Kom Drives Home the All-New 9th Generation Toyota Hilux in India

Chandigarh, Aug14: Six–time World Champion and Olympic medallist Ms. M. C. Mary Kom recently took delivery of the All–New Hilux, marking a special association between the two icons who define strength, resilience and an unwavering spirit to go beyond limits.

Celebrating the occasion of Independence Day, the new vehicle was formally delivered to Ms. M.C. Mary Kom at Toyota outlet in New Delhi NCR.

The All–New Hilux, launched in India on July 28, 2026, carries forward Toyota’s legacy of a lifestyle pickup known for its legendary toughness, off-road performance and go-anywhere character. The new generation builds on this foundation with a more commanding design, enhanced comfort and technology, and greater versatility for both challenging terrain and everyday journeys.

Ms. M. C. Mary Kom’s journey from the boxing ring to becoming one of India’s most celebrated sporting icons reflects many of these qualities, with a career defined by discipline, perseverance and the ability to take on challenges head-on. Her association with the All–New Hilux brings together a celebrated sporting champion and an iconic pickup that share a strong performance-led character.