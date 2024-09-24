Skechers Named Official Kit Partner of Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mumbai, 24th September, 2024 – Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, and a global leader in performance and lifestyle footwear, announces its official kit partnership with one of India’s most celebrated football clubs, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG). Players on the team will be outfitted in Skechers-branded match kits, training attire and lifestyle wear.

Founded in 1889, Mohun Bagan Super Giant is one of the oldest and most prestigious football clubs in Asia. The club’s rich history includes being the first all-Indian team to win a championship against a British club, a significant milestone during India’s struggle for independence. MBSG is more than just a football club; it symbolizes pride, sentiment, and identity for West Bengal and across India. The club’s matches are cultural spectacles deeply embedded in the East Indian market, with a passionate fan base that mirrors the enthusiasm of European football. Currently, MBSG is one of India’s top-performing clubs, having won the ISL League Title for the 2023-2024 season.

While Skechers has widely been recognized for its supreme comfort in footwear, the brand continues to focus on expanding its influence in the performance category. Skechers has partnered with athletes around the world who compete in the brand’s footwear across various sports including football, cricket, basketball, golf, pickleball, and running. Along with existing official partnerships with the Indian Pickleball Association and the Mumbai Indians, these initiatives reflect Skechers’ commitment to enhancing its reputation in the sportswear market and providing athletes with innovative, high-performance gear.

Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are incredibly proud to partner with a club as iconic as Mohun Bagan Super Giant. With more and more players globally experiencing our signature Comfort That Performs on the pitch, this association is an extension of our commitment to develop a strong sports culture in India while reinforcing Skechers as a leading performance brand to consumers everywhere. Mohun Bagan’s legacy and its passionate fan base align perfectly with our brand values, and we are excited to be part of their journey as they continue to inspire and achieve further milestones on the field.” Vinay Chopra, Director of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Skechers, a global leader in performance and lifestyle apparel, to fuel our pursuit of excellence on and off the pitch. This association is a testament to our shared values of innovation, quality, and a passion for performance. With Skechers by our side, we’re confident that our team will be equipped with the best apparel to take on the toughest challenges in the Indian Super League and beyond. We look forward to a winning partnership that will inspire our fans and take Indian football to new heights.”

As the new ISL season approaches, Skechers looks forward to seeing its brand proudly displayed on the jerseys of Mohun Bagan Super Giant. This partnership not only aligns with Skechers’ mission to be a key player in the performance sportswear category but also honors the legacy and cultural significance of MBSG.