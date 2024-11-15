Skoda Auto India Introduces Kylaq Club to Strengthen Brand Loyalty and Engagement

Mumbai, November 15, 2024 – Škoda Auto India recently took the wraps off its much-awaited SUV, the Kylaq, revealing the vehicle for the very first time on November 6, 2024. The Kylaq ushers in the New Era for Škoda Auto in India as it enters new markets and attracts new customers into its fold. In its endeavour to get closer to customers, Škoda Auto India has launched the all-new Kylaq Club. It is a membership programme designed to engage potential buyers throughout their journey from discovery to booking and purchasing the Kylaq when it goes on sale in January 2025. Moreover, the Kylaq Club offers numerous personalised experiences and exclusive benefits.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India said, “The Kylaq heralds a New Era for Škoda Auto in India, and is set to democratise European technology on Indian roads. At the world premiere of the Kylaq last week, we committed to introducing some special benefits for our prospective customers of Kylaq. And today, is our first announcement – the launch of the Kylaq Club. This is our endeavour to make our customers feel extremely special and privileged and at the same time at home with the Škoda family, with numerous exclusive benefits including exclusive content, special offers and deeper insights, before the Kylaq enters their garage. Only members of the Kylaq Club will have exclusive priority booking for Kylaq, with a limited-time special offer, when it opens on December 2, 2024.”

Entering the Exclusive Club

To enter the exclusive Kylaq Club, customers simply need to visit www.skoda-auto.co.in/kylaq-club-member/kylaq-club-member and register on the form. Once enrolled, the Kylaq Club guides customers through their entire journey, from becoming a part of the club, booking the SUV, purchasing the vehicle and ultimately, the delivery of Škoda Auto India’s first-ever sub-4m SUV. While the club is open to all, registrations begin on 15th November and end on 30th November 2024.

Benefits abound

Members of the Kylaq Club will get the benefit of booking at a lower amount than other customers. Members also enjoy Priority Booking Access with a two-hour booking advantage over regular bookings. In addition, they enjoy coupons for value added products and accessories along with Extra Webcast sessions and factory visits.

The Kylaq

Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform like the Kushaq and Slavia, the Kylaq is a sub-4m SUV first announced by Škoda Auto India in February 2024 and unveiled to the world on November 6. It was named by the people of India through the Name Your Škoda campaign. The name, Kylaq, is derived from the Sanskrit term for a crystal and is named after Mount Kailash.