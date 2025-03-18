Skyview By Empyrean Commends Vinod Sangra with Hotel Manager Role

Mumbai, March 18, 2025 – Skyview By Empyrean, a premium mountain harbour in Jammu that offers a blend of luxury, hospitality, nature and adventure, has appointed Mr. Vinod Sangra as the new Hotel Manager effective 10th February 2025.

At the 22 acre property, Mr. Sangra will focus on curating exceptional guest experiences, optimizing operational efficiency and driving revenue growth while maintaining brand standards and profitability.

He brings a wealth of knowledge and extensive hospitality experience spanning 23 years to his new role, where he will oversee the overall operations, strategic direction, and financial performance of Skyview by Empyrean.

“I look forward to working with the team to take Skyview by Empyrean to greater heights, be it through outstanding guest experiences, innovation or excellent service while maintaining operational efficiencies,” said Vinod Sangra.

Following his first professional stint at InterContinental New Delhi (now The Lalit), he has held key leadership roles at The Orchid Group, ITC Hotels, Four Points by Sheraton, and Ramada. Additionally, as Vice President at TDI Infratech, he played a crucial role in strengthening the in-house F&B business, while his contributions to Justa Hotels & Resorts further enhanced his expertise in operations and management.

We are delighted to welcome Mr. Vinod Sangra to the Skyview family! I am confident that his deep understanding of the sector and sharp insights into various aspects of the hospitality business will help drive revenue growth for the property while maintaining brand standards and profitability,” said Owais Altaf Syed, Director, Skyview by Empyrean.