Skyview By Empyrean Commends Vinod Sangra with Hotel Manager Role

March 18, 2025 Rutuparna news 0
Mumbai, March 18, 2025 – Skyview By Empyrean, a premium mountain harbour in Jammu that offers a blend of luxury, hospitality, nature and adventure, has appointed Mr. Vinod Sangra as the new Hotel Manager effective 10th February 2025.
    Mr.-Vinod-Sangra
At the  22 acre property, Mr. Sangra will focus on curating exceptional guest experiences, optimizing operational efficiency and driving revenue growth while maintaining brand standards and profitability.
He brings a wealth of knowledge and extensive hospitality experience spanning 23  years to his new role, where  he will oversee  the overall operations, strategic direction, and financial performance of Skyview by Empyrean.
“I look forward to working with the team to take Skyview by Empyrean to greater heights, be it through outstanding guest experiences, innovation or  excellent service while maintaining operational efficiencies,” said Vinod Sangra.
Following his first professional stint at InterContinental New Delhi (now The Lalit), he has held key leadership roles at  The Orchid Group, ITC Hotels, Four Points by Sheraton, and Ramada. Additionally, as Vice President at TDI Infratech, he played a crucial role in strengthening the in-house F&B business, while his contributions to Justa Hotels & Resorts further enhanced his expertise in operations and management.
We are delighted to welcome Mr. Vinod Sangra to the Skyview family! I am confident  that his deep understanding of the sector and sharp insights into  various aspects of the hospitality business will help drive revenue growth for the property while maintaining brand standards and profitability,” said Owais Altaf Syed, Director, Skyview by Empyrean.