New Delhi, March 24, 2025: In a landmark initiative to enhance emissions accountability and sustainability in the Indian freight and logistics sector, Smart Freight Centre (SFC) India has successfully launched the India-specific Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) values during the Smart Freight Week in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This initiative launched by SFC India in collaboration with TCI-IIMB Supply Chain Sustainability Lab, IIM Bangalore aligns with global best practices in GHG emissions tracking while addressing region-specific requirements.

The GLEC Framework, recognized as the leading global methodology for freight transport emissions accounting, serves as a comprehensive guide for shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers.

Commenting on this milestone, Christoph Wolff, CEO of Smart Freight Centre, said, “By providing localized data that reflects India’s unique transport dynamics, we empower businesses to make informed decisions that contribute to a more sustainable future. This initiative is a testament to Smart Freight Centre’s commitment to enabling universal and harmonized freight emissions accounting.”

Freight transport forms the backbone of today’s global economy. Forward-thinking companies are increasingly focusing on controlling greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their logistics supply chain—not only due to expectations from customers, governments, and investors but also because of the tangible business benefits associated with carbon accounting and reduction.

Vijay Jaiswal, Director, SFC India, added, “This initiative bridges the gap between global frameworks and local industry needs, ensuring emissions transparency and paving the way for a greener, more accountable logistics ecosystem in India.”

Until now, comparing emissions across different modes of transport was challenging due to the existence of multiple methodologies. The development of India-specific GLEC values adheres to ISO 14083 standards and integrates methodologies from key global frameworks, ensuring credibility and applicability to assist businesses in accurately measuring their logistics emissions.

Dr. Aditya Gupta, COO at TCI – Supply Chain Sustainability Lab and Supply Chain Management Centre at IIMB, said, “The development of accurate transportation emission factors and a measurement tool for India has been a critical milestone in India’s transportation decarbonization journey. We’re proud to have partnered with Smart Freight Centre (SFC) in this endeavor.” Sharif Qamar, Associate Director, Transport and Urban Governance, TERI, added, “GLEC India value is an advancement in the emission accounting framework and would give focus to an India-specific focus. It fills a big gap that has existed for a long time and is in line with the demand from the industries and regulators.”

The initiative is expected to drive a paradigm shift in India’s freight emissions management by encouraging companies to adopt more efficient and environmentally responsible logistics practices.

With increased accountability and reliable data, stakeholders across the supply chain are now better equipped to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to India’s broader sustainability commitments.