Social Beat Wins Digital D2C Mandate for Mankind Pharma

Leading digital marketing agency, Social Beat, has secured the D2C digital mandate for Mankind Pharma, one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies after a multi-agency pitch. The partnership with Social Beat will mark a significant step forward in Mankind Pharma’s digital marketing efforts to strengthen its online presence and engage with a wider audience.

Mankind Pharma, known for its commitment to providing high-quality healthcare solutions, has chosen Social Beat as its digital partner to drive sales through the brand’s own website and drive growth in the digital space. With a diverse portfolio of pharmaceutical products, Mankind Pharma aims to connect with consumers across various demographics and geographies.

“We are delighted to be chosen as the digital marketing partner for Mankind Pharma,” said Suneil Chawla, Co-founder of Social Beat. “This collaboration presents a fantastic opportunity to leverage our expertise in digital marketing to help Mankind Pharma reach new heights in the online landscape. We look forward to crafting a highly impactful website and campaigns that resonate with Mankind Pharma’s objectives and growth.”

Social Beat, known for its data-driven approach and creative digital solutions, has a track record of delivering outstanding results for a wide range of clients across industries. The agency will be responsible for crafting and executing comprehensive digital marketing strategies for Mankind Pharma, encompassing various channels such as social media, search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, and more.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr Joy Chatterjee, AVP at Mankind Pharma, said, “In today’s digital age, it is imperative for us to have a strong online presence and engage effectively with our customers. Social Beat’s expertise in the digital marketing arena and their proven track record make them the ideal partner for our digital journey. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring and are confident that together, we will achieve great success.”

Social Beat’s experience in the pharmaceutical sector, coupled with its understanding of the Indian market, positions it well to assist Mankind Pharma in achieving its digital marketing objectives.