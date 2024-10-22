Socomec India Unveils Innovative School Adoption Project in Partnership with IFCCI

Delhi, 22nd October 2024: Socomec India, in collaboration with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), has launched one of its most transformative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives—the School Adoption Project. This ambitious project aims to make a lasting impact on educational facilities and community development in underprivileged regions across India. By addressing critical gaps in educational infrastructure, the initiative ensures students in these areas have access to quality education within a supportive and nurturing environment.

In the first phase of this three-year initiative, Socomec has committed to refurbishing and renovating school buildings in Noida and Gurugram. The goal is to create physical infrastructures that not only meet functional requirements but also foster a positive and conducive learning atmosphere.

Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director of Socomec Greater India, said, “At Socomec, we believe that education is the cornerstone of progress and innovation. By partnering with IFCCI on this meaningful initiative, we aim to contribute to a brighter future for students. Through this project, we are not only enhancing the physical infrastructure of schools but also nurturing young minds with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed in an evolving world.” Nida Khanam, Head of Human Resources at Socomec India, added, “Our partnership with IFCCI reflects our shared commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of students and their communities. This initiative is part of our continued efforts towards this commitment. As we move forward, we are not only addressing the immediate needs of these schools but also preparing them for the future by ensuring sustainable infrastructure. In future projects with IFCCI, we aim to focus on creating opportunities to enhance employability and build entrepreneurial skills among the students.”

Sustainability is a key focus of the project. Central to the initiative is the installation of solar panels in schools, providing a renewable energy source that reduces the carbon footprint while serving as an educational tool. This initiative will teach students the importance of renewable energy and environmental stewardship.

The project’s scope extends beyond physical renovations, aiming to enhance the overall quality of education and student welfare. Integral components include the introduction of modern teaching aids, improved access to learning resources, and addressing critical issues such as health, hygiene, and nutrition. Furthermore, the initiative seeks to engage parents, local authorities, and other stakeholders to create a supportive and inclusive environment for students.

As the project progresses, future phases will include teacher training, student scholarships, and the integration of new technologies in classrooms, further enriching the learning experience.

This collaboration between Socomec and IFCCI exemplifies the transformative power of corporate social responsibility in driving meaningful change. Together, they are laying the foundation for a brighter future for children in underprivileged communities, ensuring they have the tools, resources, and opportunities necessary to succeed.