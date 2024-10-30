Sonal Ram Joins Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai as Marketing and Communications Manager

Mumbai, October 30th, 2024: Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport is delighted to announce the appointment of Sonal Ram as Marketing and Communications Manager. With over seven years of experience in the hospitality industry, Sonal brings a wealth of expertise in marketing, communications, and event management to her new role.

In her previous role at Lemon Tree Hotels, Sonal played a pivotal role in launching multiple properties, including the flagship Aurika Mumbai Skycity. Her experience in building brand awareness, leading major events, and driving revenue will be invaluable to Courtyard by Marriott.

Sonal’s appointment comes at a time when the hotel is focused on enhancing its guest experience, particularly in the F&B space. In her new role, she will be responsible for developing and executing innovative marketing strategies to elevate the hotel’s brand visibility, drive footfall, and increase revenue.

Sonal expressed her excitement about joining the Courtyard by Marriott team, stating, “I am honoured to be joining such a renowned brand. I look forward to contributing to the hotel’s success and helping to create unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

With the addition of Sonal Ram to the Courtyard by Marriott’s team, the hotel is poised to further strengthen its position as a leading hospitality destination in the city.