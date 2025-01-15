Sons of the Flag Appoints Combat Veteran Johnnie Yellock II as New Chief Executive Officer

Dallas, TX,15th January 2025- Sons of the Flag (SOTF), as leading non-profit organizations supporting burn survivors and advancing burn treatment, announced the appointment of Johnnie Yellock II as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective, January 6, 2025. Yellock will work alongside outgoing CEO Sherry Whidby throughout January ensuring a smooth transition.

“We are thrilled to welcome Johnnie Yellock II as the new CEO of Sons of the Flag,” said Michael Pettis, Chair of the SOTF Board of Directors. “His profound understanding of our mission, combined with his leadersship experience and personal commitment to serving others, makes him the ideal leader to guide our organization into its next phase of growth.”

Having served our Nation as a Special Operator, wounded in combat, Yellock brings a unique perspective and powerful dedication to the role. His appointment signals SOTF’s commitment to advancing its mission while expanding its impact of revolutionizing burn care and supporting burn survivors and their families.