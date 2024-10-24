South Indian Bank Unveils Heart-warming Diwali Film “Rishton Se Hai Diwali, Har Din”

Mumbai, 24 October 2024: South Indian Bank is delighted to announce the release of its new Diwali Brand film, “Rishton Se Hai Diwali, Har Din.” This heart-warming campaign beautifully conveys the message that Diwali is much more than just a four-day festival—it is a celebration of the joy, love, and connections shared with loved ones every day.

With this Brand film, South Indian Bank continues to emphasize its long-standing philosophy of “Investing in Relationships since 1929.” The campaign highlights how the Bank plays a meaningful role in fulfilling the dreams of its customers, helping them build brighter futures and stronger bonds.

Mr. P R Seshadri, MD & CEO of South Indian Bank, commented: “Diwali is a time of togetherness, celebration, and connection. Through this film, we wanted to emphasize that these values are not confined to the festival alone but are present in our lives every day. As a Bank, we have always believed in the power of relationships, and this film reflects our commitment to supporting our customers in realizing their dreams and aspirations. We hope this message resonates with our audience and brings them closer to their loved ones, not just during Diwali but throughout the year.” Vinod Kunj, Founder and CCO of Thought Blurb Communications added, “Diwali is celebrated differently around the country. There are different mythologies, rituals, and traditions attached to it. One common factor that draws these myriad ideas together is hope, joy and a new beginning. This is the true spirit of Diwali, and this is what this ad communicates.”

The video blends the warmth of family, togetherness, and tradition with the Bank’s enduring commitment to fostering relationships. As the festive season approaches, South Indian Bank invites everyone to experience the true spirit of Diwali through this touching narrative.