Speak Up for Kids Hosts Ninth Annual Stan Klett Winterfest – Bringing Holiday Magic to 500+ Foster Children

West Palm Beach, FL, December 07, 2023 –Speak Up For Kids of Palm Beach County is excited to announce the ninth annual Stanley Klett Sr. Winterfest Carnival, taking place at 4620 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach on Saturday, December 16, at 10 a.m. This special event, dedicated to foster youth and their caregivers, offers a vibrant carnival experience complete with interactive craft stations, food, music, face painting, and a heartwarming visit from Santa Claus.

The Winterfest Carnival, which began as a small bowling party over 25 years ago and grew into this spectacular event, is the brainchild of Stanley Klett Sr. It pays tribute to his enduring legacy as a Guardian ad Litem volunteer who passionately advocated for countless children and families over his two decades of service. Despite his passing in 2009, Stanley Klett, Jr., is committed to carrying on this tradition, ensuring his father’s legacy of service lives on and continues to bring holiday joy to the youth of Palm Beach County.

Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director of Speak Up for Kids, expresses gratitude to business partners and local sponsors who collaborate to keep this event free for children and their families. The generous support from organizations such as Jones Foster, Kiwanis of Palm Beach Gardens, Gold Law, Cunningham Law, many anonymous donors and The Happy Princess Club has been instrumental in making Winterfest 2023 a magical and memorable experience.

“I spend most of the holiday season shedding tears of joy,” says LaCosta. “Experiencing the outpouring of love from our community and watching kids’ faces light up are two of my favorite things.”