SpeakX Wins Best Use of AI for Education & Livelihoods at Mint’s Tech4Good Awards

New Delhi, 3rd December, 2024 – SpeakX, a pioneering platform revolutionizing English learning through Generative AI technology, has been recognized at the Mint All About AI | Tech4Good Awards, sponsored by Salesforce. The award, in the category of Best Use of AI for Education & Livelihoods, highlights SpeakX’s innovative efforts to bridge the language divide and empower individuals across India.

Arpit Mittal, Founder of SpeakX, shared his thoughts on the recognition, saying, “This award affirms the potential of technology to transform education, particularly for communities that have been left behind. With only 8% of Indians speaking English fluently, many are unable to access opportunities in education, employment, and personal growth. SpeakX is committed to addressing this challenge by offering a solution that is both affordable and effective.”

Notably, the platform has gained significant traction in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where half of its users are based. SpeakX leverages AI-powered tools to provide personalized English lessons, enabling individuals from diverse backgrounds, including middle-income households, to enhance their prospects.

SpeakX has also been in the news for its collaborations and milestones. Its recent partnership with Cloud9 Hospital is helping nurses improve their English communication skills, which is essential for delivering better patient care. Additionally, SpeakX was selected for the prestigious Google for Startups Accelerator program, gaining access to advanced AI technologies and resources to enhance its learning platform further.

The platform’s growth has been remarkable, with more than 10,000 users subscribing monthly at an affordable rate of ₹299. This has helped SpeakX achieve an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $500,000. Supported by $10 million in funding from Elevation and IndiaQuotient, SpeakX continues to strengthen its position in the global language learning market.

The Mint All About AI | Tech4Good Awards, sponsored by Salesforce, honor organizations using AI to create meaningful social impact. The event brought together industry leaders, technologists, and AI experts to explore how AI can address some of society’s biggest challenges. Innovations recognized at the awards showcased how AI is creating real-world solutions in education, healthcare, and more.